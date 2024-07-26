Western Digital launches world's first 6TB 2.5-inch portable hard disk drive in India: Price, specs and more
Westernal Digital has launched a new lineup of portable hard disk drives (HDDs) in India with a starting price of ₹15,299. The company claims it is now offering the world's first 6TB Hard Drive in 2.5 inch form factor.
Western Digital expanded its WD, WD_BLACK and SanDisk product lineups in India with the introduction of new 2.5-inch 6TB portable hard disk drives (HDDs). The California-based drive manufacturer stated that this was the world's highest storage portable HDD in the 2.5-inch form factor. Notably, the drives were first introduced by Western Digital in May but are now finally making their debut in India.