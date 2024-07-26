Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Jul 26 2024 15:59:36
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 162.60 3.27%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,118.40 2.51%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 396.50 1.14%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 502.60 2.61%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,617.80 0.09%
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Western Digital launches world's first 6TB 2.5-inch portable hard disk drive in India: Price, specs and more
BackBack

Western Digital launches world's first 6TB 2.5-inch portable hard disk drive in India: Price, specs and more

Livemint

Westernal Digital has launched a new lineup of portable hard disk drives (HDDs) in India with a starting price of ₹15,299. The company claims it is now offering the world's first 6TB Hard Drive in 2.5 inch form factor.

Western Digital 6TB HDDs start at a price of ₹15,299.Premium
Western Digital 6TB HDDs start at a price of 15,299.

Western Digital expanded its WD, WD_BLACK and SanDisk product lineups in India with the introduction of new 2.5-inch 6TB portable hard disk drives (HDDs). The California-based drive manufacturer stated that this was the world's highest storage portable HDD in the 2.5-inch form factor. Notably, the drives were first introduced by Western Digital in May but are now finally making their debut in India. 

The new SanDisk G-Drive Armord ATD drive comes with IP54 dust and splash resistance, meaning it can handle most dust particles and a few water splashes or light rainfalls. It also offers crush resistance up to 1000lbs, which should theoretically help protect important data in case of an accident. 

Meanwhile, the vanilla 6TB WD My Passport HDD comes in a USB 3.2 Gen 1 and USB 2.0 ports and the 6TB WD My Passport HDD with USB-C support is available in USB-3.2 Gen 1 interface. Both these devices feature 256-bit AES encryption to enhance security and offer a transfer speed of 5Gb/s. They also come with 3 years of limited warranty. 

The SanDisk 6TB G-Drive ArmorATD will feature USB 3.2 Gen 1 and Thunderbolt 3.0 ports, with a transfer speed of up to 5 GB/s. Similar to WD HDDs, the SanDisk drive also comes with 3 years of limited warranty. All the new drives are compatible with systems runnings Windows 10, macOS11 and older models. 

Western Digital and SanDisk 6TB HDD prices:

The new 6TB WD My Passport is priced at 15,4999, while the 6TB WD My Passport with USB-C gets a 500 price bump and is priced for 15,999. Moreover, Sandisk Elements 6TB comes at a price of 15,999. All three of these drives can be purchased via Western Digital retailers, e-commerce platforms and the brand's own stores.

Meanwhile, the 6TB Sandisk G-Drive Armor ATD is priced for 20,999 and will be available to buy 'later this month'.

 

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all theBusiness News, Technology News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
More Less
Published: 26 Jul 2024, 04:34 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue