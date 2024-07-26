Western Digital expanded its WD, WD_BLACK and SanDisk product lineups in India with the introduction of new 2.5-inch 6TB portable hard disk drives (HDDs). The California-based drive manufacturer stated that this was the world's highest storage portable HDD in the 2.5-inch form factor. Notably, the drives were first introduced by Western Digital in May but are now finally making their debut in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The new SanDisk G-Drive Armord ATD drive comes with IP54 dust and splash resistance, meaning it can handle most dust particles and a few water splashes or light rainfalls. It also offers crush resistance up to 1000lbs, which should theoretically help protect important data in case of an accident.

Meanwhile, the vanilla 6TB WD My Passport HDD comes in a USB 3.2 Gen 1 and USB 2.0 ports and the 6TB WD My Passport HDD with USB-C support is available in USB-3.2 Gen 1 interface. Both these devices feature 256-bit AES encryption to enhance security and offer a transfer speed of 5Gb/s. They also come with 3 years of limited warranty.

The SanDisk 6TB G-Drive ArmorATD will feature USB 3.2 Gen 1 and Thunderbolt 3.0 ports, with a transfer speed of up to 5 GB/s. Similar to WD HDDs, the SanDisk drive also comes with 3 years of limited warranty. All the new drives are compatible with systems runnings Windows 10, macOS11 and older models.

Western Digital and SanDisk 6TB HDD prices: The new 6TB WD My Passport is priced at ₹15,4999, while the 6TB WD My Passport with USB-C gets a ₹500 price bump and is priced for ₹15,999. Moreover, Sandisk Elements 6TB comes at a price of ₹15,999. All three of these drives can be purchased via Western Digital retailers, e-commerce platforms and the brand's own stores.

Meanwhile, the 6TB Sandisk G-Drive Armor ATD is priced for ₹20,999 and will be available to buy 'later this month'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

