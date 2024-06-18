Dishwashers are a fairly new appliance for Indian kitchen users. Find out everything you need to know about them to help you shop smart and quickly.

A dishwasher is designed to clean dishes, cutlery, and cookware automatically. Although common in many parts of the world, dishwashers are relatively new to Indian kitchens. As more households seek convenient solutions for managing daily chores, understanding the benefits and features of dishwashers become essential.

I recently found myself facing the chaos of understanding everything about dishwashers and buying one for my home. It took time to find the right answers to all my questions, so here is a compilation of all the information a kitchen owner like me, who wants to buy a dishwasher for their home, might need.

This comprehensive guide will provide you with all the necessary information to make an informed decision when purchasing a dishwasher. From understanding how they work and their compatibility with Indian cooking utensils to comparing different brands and models, this guide covers everything. Whether you’re considering a dishwasher to save time, reduce water usage, or simply ease the burden of dishwashing, this resource will help you shop smart and efficiently. Embrace this modern convenience and discover how a dishwasher can enhance your kitchen experience, making everyday life a little easier.

Read Less Read More What is a dishwasher, and how does it operate? A dishwasher is a household appliance designed to automate the process of washing dishes, utensils, and glassware. It operates through a combination of mechanical washing actions and high-temperature water.

Loading: Dishes are loaded into racks inside the dishwasher, typically organized by type and size.

Detergent: A specialized detergent, often in tablet or powder form, is placed in a designated compartment.

Water Supply: When activated, the dishwasher fills with water from a connected supply, which is heated to a high temperature (around 120-140°F or 49-60°C).

Washing Cycle: The dishwasher's internal mechanism, often equipped with rotating spray arms, distributes hot water and detergent across the dishes, effectively removing food particles and grease.

Rinsing: Clean water is sprayed to rinse off detergent and residue.

Drying: Some dishwashers use a heated drying cycle, while others rely on residual heat and airflow to dry the dishes.

Once the cycle completes, dishes are clean and ready for use or further drying. Dishwashers save time and energy compared to manual dishwashing, making them a popular appliance in modern kitchens.

Is a dishwasher good for an Indian kitchen? Indian cooking often involves multiple dishes and utensils, which can be time-consuming to wash manually. A dishwasher can handle a large volume of dishes efficiently in one cycle. Also, while it may seem counterintuitive, dishwashers can save water compared to handwashing, especially when washing a large number of utensils. Modern dishwashers are designed to be water-efficient. They also target grease and oil well and can be programmed to do intense cycles for tough stains and hard-to-remove residues, making them perfect for the food made in Indian homes.

What civil requirements will I need before I install a dishwasher in my home? Before installing a dishwasher in your home, ensure you have the necessary civil requirements, such as:

1. Plumbing connections (hot and cold water supply, drainage)

2. Electrical outlets (for power supply), and

3. Sufficient space in your kitchen layout.

Consider the load-bearing capacity of the installation area to ensure you have the right wiring in your electrical points.

What are the top 5 things to consider before buying a dishwasher? Size and Capacity: Ensure it fits your kitchen space and can accommodate your household's dishwashing needs.

Energy Efficiency: Look for an Energy Star-rated model to save on utility bills and reduce environmental impact.

Washing Cycles and Options: Choose a dishwasher with appropriate cycles (e.g., heavy-duty, quick wash) and features (e.g., sanitize, delay start) that match your cleaning preferences.

Noise Level: Go for a quieter model, especially if your kitchen is close to living or sleeping areas.

Ease of Maintenance and Durability: Check reviews for reliability and ease of maintenance, including filter cleaning and potential repairs.

How do I determine the right capacity for a dishwasher? First, consider your household size and daily dish usage. A larger family or frequent meal preparation may necessitate a dishwasher with a higher capacity to handle more dishes per cycle efficiently. Your cooking habits and entertaining frequency also play a role; if you often host gatherings or cook elaborate meals, a larger dishwasher can accommodate the increased dish load effectively. Additionally, assess the available space in your kitchen to ensure the dishwasher fits comfortably without overcrowding. Finally, prioritize energy and water efficiency to minimize operational costs while meeting your capacity needs.

To determine the specific capacity that suits your needs, look for dishwashers labelled with their place settings capacity. This measurement indicates how many sets of dishes (including plates, bowls, cups, etc.) the dishwasher can hold in one cycle. Standard capacities typically range from 12 to 16 place settings, with larger models capable of holding even more.

By considering these factors, you can make an informed decision to ensure that your dishwasher meets the demands of your household effectively.

Top picks for 14 place-setting dishwashers:

1. LG 14 Place Settings Inverter Direct Drive, Wi-Fi Free Standing Dishwasher

The LG 14 Place Settings Inverter Direct Drive Dishwasher ensures silent operation and tough stain removal with adjustable racks and TrueSteam technology. It features 9 wash programs, including Turbo and Eco, suitable for various Indian kitchen utensils.

Specifications of LG 14 Place Settings Inverter Direct Drive Dishwasher: Wash programs: True Steam, Quad Wash

Warranty: 2 years on product, 10 years on motor

Special features: TrueSteam, Adjustable Rack

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Silent operation Mixed reviews on service Tough stain removal Mixed opinions on cleaning

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the dishwasher's performance and ease of installation. They find it effective and convenient, though service satisfaction varies.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its quiet operation and effective stain removal, making it ideal for families and those who value efficiency.

2. Voltas Beko 14 Place Settings Dishwasher

The Voltas Beko 14 Place Settings Dishwasher in Silver offers a compact, smart design with 5 wash programs including Quick & Shine. It features a Pro Smart Inverter for efficient washing and drying, ideal for lightly soiled dishes and glassware.

Specifications of Voltas Beko 14 Place Settings Dishwasher: Wash programs: 5

Warranty: 2 years comprehensive + additional 3 years on motor

Special features: Pro Smart Inverter, Compact design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and smart design Mixed reviews on leakage Efficient washing and drying Mixed opinions on value

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the dishwasher easy to use with labour-saving features, though some report leakage issues. Opinions vary on its value and durability.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its compact size and efficient washing capabilities, suited for households looking to save time and effort.

Top picks for 12 place-setting dishwashers:

1. Faber 12 Place Settings Dishwasher

The Faber 12 Place Settings Dishwasher in Neo Black is designed for Indian kitchens with 6 wash programs including intensive and eco cycles. It features height-adjustable upper racks and foldable racks for convenience.

Specifications of Faber 12 Place Settings Dishwasher: Wash programs: 6 (including intensive, eco)

Warranty: 2 years comprehensive warranty on the product, 5 years rust through

Special features: Portable design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Best suited for Indian kitchens Mixed reviews on leakage Easy installation and operation Mixed opinions on service

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the dishwasher's ease of installation, quality, and appearance. They find it easy to load and operate, with many noting its silent operation. Some mention friendly service experiences, though leakage issues are reported.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its suitability for Indian kitchens, ease of use, and efficient cleaning capabilities, making it a practical choice for families.

2. Crompton 12 Place Setting Freestanding Dishwasher

The Crompton 12 Place Setting Freestanding Dishwasher in Silver Inox features 6 wash programs including Quick, Eco, and Intensive cycles. It boasts a Stainless Steel inner tub for hygiene and durability, along with SuperActive Drying technology for efficient drying.

Specifications of Crompton 12 Place Setting Freestanding Dishwasher: Wash programs: 6 (including Quick, Eco, Intensive)

Warranty: 2 years product, 10 years motor

Special features: SuperActive Drying, Extra Hygiene Wash

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient drying system Installation challenges Energy and water saving Mixed reviews on customer care

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the dishwasher's performance and energy efficiency. However, some express dissatisfaction with installation and customer service.

Why choose this product?

Choose this dishwasher for its efficient drying, energy-saving features, and effective cleaning programs, suitable for small to medium-sized families looking to simplify dishwashing chores.

Top picks for 8 place-setting dishwashers:

1. Faber table top 8 Place Setting Dishwasher

The Faber Table Top 8 Place Setting Dishwasher in Ace Black offers 6 wash programs including Intensive, Eco, and Rapid cycles. It features adjustable shelves and is suitable for various utensils in the Indian kitchen, with a water consumption of 8 litres per cycle.

Specifications of Faber Table Top 8 Place Setting Dishwasher: Wash programs: 6 (including Intensive, Eco, Rapid)

Warranty: 2 years comprehensive warranty on the product, 5 years on inner cavity (rust-through only)

Special features: Adjustable upper shelf, Compact design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and space-saving Mixed reviews on service Adjustable shelves

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the dishwasher's size, performance, and compactness. They find it sufficient for small families and value its ease of installation and quality. However, opinions on service are mixed.

Why choose this product?

Choose this dishwasher for its compact design, adjustable features, and efficient cleaning capabilities, making it ideal for small households looking for convenience and value.

2. Voltas Beko 8 Place Settings Table Top Dishwasher

The Voltas Beko 8 Place Settings Table Dishwasher features a compact design with a touch panel and an inbuilt heater. It offers 6 wash programs including Intensive, Eco, and Glassware cycles, suitable for various utensils in the Indian kitchen.

Specifications of Voltas Beko 8 Place Settings Table Top Dishwasher: Wash programs: 6 (including Intensive, Eco, and Glassware)

Warranty: 2 years comprehensive warranty on the product, 5 years on the motor

Special features: Compact size, Inbuilt heater

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and space-saving Mixed reviews on service Inbuilt heater for better cleaning Mixed opinions on performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the dishwasher's compact size, ease of use, and value. They find it suitable for smaller kitchens and efficient for smaller loads. However, there are mixed opinions on service quality and overall performance.

Why choose this product?

Choose this dishwasher for its compact footprint, inbuilt heater for enhanced cleaning, and variety of wash programs, making it ideal for smaller households seeking convenience and efficiency.

Which brand has the best dishwasher in India? Bosch stands out in India for its top-tier dishwashers, renowned for superior cleaning performance, energy efficiency, and durability. They feature advanced technologies like AquaSensor and EcoSilence Drive for quiet operation. With sleek designs and a variety of wash programs, Bosch dishwashers offer reliability and efficiency, though service availability can vary regionally. They are favoured by those seeking high-quality, low-noise dishwashing solutions.

Simply the best overall dishwashers in India.

Here are the top 2 best dishwashers in India:

1. Bosch 14 Place Settings Dishwasher

The Bosch 14 Place Settings Dishwasher in Silver Inox is designed for larger families, featuring a spacious interior and specialized programs for Indian utensils. It includes an Intensive Kadhai Program and adjustable Rackmatic baskets for versatile loading options.

Specifications of Bosch 14 Place Settings Dishwasher: Wash programs: 6 with additional options

Warranty: 2 years comprehensive; 10 years rust-through warranty on inner tub

Special features: Eco Silence Drive, Glass Care System, Dosage Assist

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Spacious and versatile design Mixed reviews on performance Efficient water and energy use Mixed opinions on ease of use

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the dishwasher's appearance, build quality, and eco-friendly features that reduce water and energy consumption. However, some express concerns about its performance and ease of operation.

Why choose this product?

Choose this dishwasher for its ample capacity, specialized programs for Indian cooking utensils, and efficient water and energy usage, making it suitable for larger families seeking convenience and reliability in dishwashing.

2. Bosch 13 Place Settings, Free Standing Dishwasher

The Bosch SMS66GI01I Dishwasher in Silver Inox accommodates 13 place settings, perfect for families of 4-5 members with an adjustable cutlery box. It features specialized programs like the Intensive Kadhai Programme for Indian utensils and offers options such as Extra Dry for efficient drying.

Specifications of Bosch 13 Place Settings Dishwasher: Wash programs: 6 with additional options

Warranty: 2 years comprehensive; 10 years rust-through warranty on inner tub

Special features: Eco Silence Drive, Dosage Assist, Half Load option, Extra Dry and Hygienic Wash, Glass Care System

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Specialized program for Indian utensils Mixed reviews on service Efficient water and energy use Mixed opinions on performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the dishwasher's ease of use and effectiveness in cleaning, leaving utensils sparkling clean. They value its quality and appearance. However, opinions are divided on service quality, overall performance, and ease of installation.

Why choose this product?

Choose this dishwasher for its tailored programs for Indian cooking needs, efficient water and energy usage, and reliability in achieving clean, dry dishes. Ideal for families seeking convenience and hygiene in dishwashing routines.

Some more questions that I had while doing my research:

How much time does a dishwasher take to wash? Dishwashers typically take between 1 to 2.5 hours to complete a wash cycle, depending on the program selected and the level of soiling on the dishes. Shorter cycles like "Quick" or "Express" can take around 30-60 minutes.

What is the best placement of a dishwasher in the kitchen? The best placement for a dishwasher in the kitchen is near the sink for easy plumbing access. Ideally, it should be placed close to cabinets for convenient loading and unloading of dishes.

Do dishwashers use a lot of electricity? Dishwashers are designed to be energy-efficient, using around 1-2 kWh per cycle. Newer models often feature energy-saving options like eco modes, reducing overall electricity consumption.

Here is a summary of the top 3 features of all the dishwashers discussed:

Best dishwashers in India Capacity (Place Settings) Wash Programs Special Features LG 14 Place Settings Inverter Direct Drive 14 9 (TrueSteam, Quad Wash, Turbo, Auto, Eco, Gentle, Quick, Dual Wash, Quite) TrueSteam, Quad Wash, Adjustable Racks Voltas Beko 14 Place Settings Dishwasher 14 5 (Intensive, Self Clean, Eco, Glass, Rapid 12) Pro Smart Inverter, Intensive 70°C, Quick & Shine Faber 12 Place Settings Dishwasher 12 6 (Intensive, Self Clean, Eco, 90 min, Glass, Rapid) Hygiene Wash, 6 Wash Programs, Compact Design Crompton 12 Place Setting Freestanding 12 6 (Prewash, Quick, Eco, Super 50, Intensive, Hygiene) SuperActive Drying System, Stainless Steel Tub, Energy Saving Faber Table Top 8 Place Setting Dishwasher 8 6 (Intensive, Normal, Eco, Glass, 90 min, Rapid) Adjustable Shelves, Compact Size, Multifunctional Cutlery Tray Voltas Beko 8 Place Settings Table Top 8 6 (Intensive, Normal, Eco, Glassware, Clean & Shine, Mini 30) Touch Panel, Compact Size, Intensive 70°C Wash Program Bosch 14 Place Settings Dishwasher (SMS46KI03I, Silver Inox) 14 6 (Intensive Kadhai, Express Sparkle, Auto, Eco, Prerinse, Custom) Eco Silence Drive, Intensive Kadhai Program, Extra Dry Bosch 13 Place Settings Free Standing Dishwasher (SMS66GI01I, Silver Inox) 13 6 (Intensive, Normal, Eco, Glassware, Clean & Shine, Mini 30) Eco Silence Drive, Half Load Option, Extra Dry

Editors notes:

While dishwashers are still a fairly new concept for the Indian kitchen. It is time to embrace the beauty of having an appliance do your work for you. With dishwashers, we can achieve independence and comfort without the hassle of feeling overwhelmed, especially when the Indian household has so much that needs your attention.

While I love Bosch for the quality, reliability and build of their dishwashers, other brands like Voltas, LG, Godrej and more are worth exploring as well owing to their budget-friendly, and many value-for-money options as well.

Similar articles for you:

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!