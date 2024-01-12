What is Rabbit R1? All you need to know about the AI-powered smart assistant launched at CES 2024
Santa Monica-based startup Rabbit has introduced Rabbit R-1, an AI assistant with a 2.88-inch touchscreen display and MediaTek processor, capable of performing various functions.
Santa Monica-based startup Rabbit has announced the new Rabbit r-1 AI assistant at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2024) in Las Vegas. The R1 is an AI-powered device that features a 2.88-inch touchscreen display and runs on a MediaTek processor. The AI assistant can perform a variety of functions, including playing music, ordering groceries and sending messages.