Santa Monica-based startup Rabbit has announced the new Rabbit r-1 AI assistant at the Consumer Electronics Show ( CES 2024 ) in Las Vegas. The R1 is an AI-powered device that features a 2.88-inch touchscreen display and runs on a MediaTek processor. The AI assistant can perform a variety of functions, including playing music, ordering groceries and sending messages.

Explaining the idea behind Rabbit R-1, rabbit founder and CEO Jesse Lyu said, "We’ve come to a point where we have hundreds of apps on our smartphones with complicated UX designs that don’t talk to each other. As a result, end users are frustrated with their devices and are often getting lost. rabbit is now building towards an intuitive app-free experience with the power of AI."

“Large Language Models, like ChatGPT, showed the possibility of understanding natural language with AI; our Large Action Model takes it one step further: it doesn’t just generate text in response to human input – it generates actions on behalf of users to help us get things done."

As mentioned earlier, the Rabbit R1 features a 2.88-inch touchscreen and is run on the company's proprietary rabbit OS. Interestingly, unlike much of AI-based offerings which are based on large language models (LLM) like OpenAI's GPT or Google's Gemini, the Rabbit R1 instead is based on a ‘Large Action Model’ and has the ability to gauge users' intention and behaviour while using specific apps and mimicking those actions ‘reliably and quickly’, Rabbit claims.

How to pre-order Rabbit R1?

The Rabbit R1 is priced at $199 and is available to pre-order from the company's official website: rabbit.tech. The company is planning to start shipping the smart devices by late March. Rabbit has announced that it has sold out its 2 batches of 10,000 rabbit r1 devices and the third batch is now available to pre-order from its website which are expected to be delivered around May to June 2024.

