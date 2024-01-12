Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  What is Rabbit R1? All you need to know about the AI-powered smart assistant launched at CES 2024

What is Rabbit R1? All you need to know about the AI-powered smart assistant launched at CES 2024

Livemint

Santa Monica-based startup Rabbit has introduced Rabbit R-1, an AI assistant with a 2.88-inch touchscreen display and MediaTek processor, capable of performing various functions.

Rabbit r1 is based on a 'Large Action Model' and can understand users' intentions and behaviours. It is priced at $199 and is available for pre-order on the company's website.

Santa Monica-based startup Rabbit has announced the new Rabbit r-1 AI assistant at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2024) in Las Vegas. The R1 is an AI-powered device that features a 2.88-inch touchscreen display and runs on a MediaTek processor. The AI assistant can perform a variety of functions, including playing music, ordering groceries and sending messages.

Also Read |CES 2024 Day 3 highlights: From smart rings to headsets, everything announced

Explaining the idea behind Rabbit R-1, rabbit founder and CEO Jesse Lyu said, "We’ve come to a point where we have hundreds of apps on our smartphones with complicated UX designs that don’t talk to each other. As a result, end users are frustrated with their devices and are often getting lost. rabbit is now building towards an intuitive app-free experience with the power of AI."

“Large Language Models, like ChatGPT, showed the possibility of understanding natural language with AI; our Large Action Model takes it one step further: it doesn’t just generate text in response to human input – it generates actions on behalf of users to help us get things done."

As mentioned earlier, the Rabbit R1 features a 2.88-inch touchscreen and is run on the company's proprietary rabbit OS. Interestingly, unlike much of AI-based offerings which are based on large language models (LLM) like OpenAI's GPT or Google's Gemini, the Rabbit R1 instead is based on a ‘Large Action Model’ and has the ability to gauge users' intention and behaviour while using specific apps and mimicking those actions ‘reliably and quickly’, Rabbit claims.

How to pre-order Rabbit R1?

The Rabbit R1 is priced at $199 and is available to pre-order from the company's official website: rabbit.tech. The company is planning to start shipping the smart devices by late March. Rabbit has announced that it has sold out its 2 batches of 10,000 rabbit r1 devices and the third batch is now available to pre-order from its website which are expected to be delivered around May to June 2024.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.