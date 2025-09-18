What price will iPhone 17, 17 Pro, Pro Max and Air sell for in India? Bank offers, cashback deals explained

Apple's new iPhone 17 series will go on sale in India from tomorrow. The new iPhones run on the iOS 26 software and come powered by the latest silicon from Apple that can blaze through the AI features from the company dubbed Apple Intelligence.

​iPhone 17 series price in India: ​iPhone 17: ​iPhone 17 (256GB): ₹82,900

​iPhone 17 (512GB): ₹1,02,900

​iPhone Air: ​iPhone Air (256GB): ₹1,19,900

​iPhone Air (512GB): ₹1,39,900

​iPhone Air (1TB): ₹1,59,900

​iPhone 17 Pro: ​iPhone 17 Pro (256GB): ₹1,34,900

​iPhone 17 Pro (512GB): ₹1,54,900

​iPhone 17 Pro (1TB): ₹1,74,900

​iPhone 17 Pro Max: ​iPhone 17 Pro Max (256GB): ₹1,49,900

​iPhone 17 Pro Max (512GB): ₹1,69,900

​iPhone 17 Pro Max (1TB): ₹1,89,900

​iPhone 17 Pro Max (2TB): ₹2,29,900

​While the starting price of the iPhone 17 is higher than the iPhone 16, the tech giant starts the new iPhones with 256GB of base storage, which effectively makes it cheaper than the iPhone 16 that started with 128GB of base storage.

​When and where to buy the iPhone 17 series? ​The iPhone 17 series can be purchased in India from Apple's official stores in Pune, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai. Additionally, Apple also sells its new devices through its website.

​You can also order the new iPhones from e-commerce websites, quick commerce apps, and other authorized Apple retailers like Croma, Vijay Sales, and Ingram Micro India.

​Here are the top offers announced so far on the iPhone 17 series: ​Ingram Micro: ​Ingram Micro India is offering an exchange bonus of up to ₹7,000 on the iPhone 17 models, along with an option of 24 months of no-cost EMI. There is also a ₹6,000 instant cashback with six months of no-cost EMI on the iPhone 17 and ₹4,000 cashback with six months of no-cost EMI on the iPhone 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air.

​Vijay Sales: ​Vijay Sales is providing a ₹6,000 discount on the 256GB variant of the iPhone 17 and a ₹4,000 discount on the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. For the iPhone Air, the retailer is offering a ₹4,000 instant discount with an SBI card.