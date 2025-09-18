What price will iPhone 17, 17 Pro, Pro Max and Air sell for in India? Bank offers, cashback deals explained

​Here are the top offers announced so far on the iPhone 17 series:

​Ingram Micro:

​Ingram Micro India is offering an exchange bonus of up to ₹7,000 on the iPhone 17 models, along with an option of 24 months of no-cost EMI. There is also a ₹6,000 instant cashback with six months of no-cost EMI on the iPhone 17 and ₹4,000 cashback with six months of no-cost EMI on the iPhone 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air.