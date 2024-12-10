|Product
Winter has finally arrived, and is making its presence felt. With cold waves gripping multiple north Indian states, many people found themselves unprepared for the sudden change in weather. Winters are synonymous with comfort movies, staying inside and sipping hot chocolate. But it also brings with it several discomforts. Being amidst a cold wave can cause numerous health hazards like risk of hypothermia, pneumonia, and the regular cough and cold. Room heaters are the easiest way to stay comfortable indoors during the Winter season, but what room heater should you choose? What factors should you consider before choosing a room heater? And will it actually save you from the bone chilling cold wave and the coming winter season? Stay with us as we answer all of these questions and present our recommendations for you.
Understand the heating technology to match your needs for quick heating or sustained warmth.
Check for energy-saving features and wattage to manage electricity consumption effectively.
Look for compact, lightweight models if mobility across rooms is essential.
Prioritize models with safety mechanisms for worry-free use, especially in homes with children or pets.
The Morphy Richards 9-Fin Oil Filled Radiator ensures rapid and consistent heating, ideal for chilly winter nights. With adjustable thermostat controls and thin fins, it efficiently heats your room evenly. Its mobility is enhanced with castor wheels, making it user-friendly. The sturdy build and reliable heating performance make it an excellent choice for small to medium spaces. Backed by a 1-year warranty, it offers peace of mind.
Heating: 9 thin fins for rapid heating.
Power: 2000 Watts.
Mobility: Castor wheels with mounting plate.
Thermostat: Adjustable heat settings.
Warranty: 1 year.
Reasons to Consider
Reasons to Avoid
|Rapid and uniform heating
|Limited warranty period (1 year)
|Compact and portable with castor wheels
|Not suitable for very large spaces
The Havells OFR 5 Wave Fins room heater offers efficient heating with three power settings and an additional PTC fan for quick warmth. Equipped with overheat protection and castor wheels, it ensures safety and ease of movement. Its compact design makes it a versatile heating solution, suitable for bedrooms and small living spaces. The product comes with a 2-year warranty, reflecting its quality and durability.
Heating: 3 Power settings: 400W, 600W, and 1000W.
Fan: PTC fan for quick heating.
Safety: Overheat protection.
Mobility: Castor wheels.
Warranty: 2 years.
Reasons to Consider
Reasons to Avoid
|Adjustable heat settings
|Limited to smaller rooms
|Safety features like overheat protection
|Lower maximum wattage for larger spaces
The Orient Electric Comforter features advanced S-shaped fins, ensuring efficient heat transfer for consistent warmth. The integrated PTC fan boosts circulation, while three thermostat settings allow customized comfort. Its portability and safety features like tip-over protection make it ideal for family use. Designed for durability and efficiency, this 2900W heater is an excellent winter companion. The 2-year warranty further adds value.
Heating: Advanced S-shaped fins, 2900W power.
Fan: PTC fan for heat circulation.
Thermostat: Three adjustable settings.
Safety: Tip-over switch and overheat protection.
Warranty: 2 years.
|Reasons to Consider
Reasons to Avoid
|Efficient heat circulation with PTC fan
|Bulky design may limit portability
|Comprehensive safety features
|Higher energy consumption
The Bajaj Majesty OFR 13 Fin offers powerful heating with three settings (1000W, 1500W, 2500W) and an additional 400W PTC fan. Its anti-leak fins and quadra safety features ensure durability and safe operation. With a sleek international design and energy-efficient heating, it’s perfect for modern homes. The 3-year warranty reinforces its reliability and quality.
Heating: 13 Fin, 2900W, 3 heat settings.
Fan: 400W PTC Ceramic Fan Heater.
Safety: Adjustable thermostat, tilt switch.
Durability: DuraProtek Anti-Leak Fins.
Warranty: 3 years.
Reasons to Consider
Reasons to Avoid
|Heavy duty safety features
|Slightly heavier than other models
|Energy-efficient heating options
|Higher initial investment
The Orpat OEH-1220 is a compact and powerful fan heater designed for quick and efficient heating. With two heat settings (1000W and 2000W), it caters to varying needs. Safety features like overheat protection and a durable design make it reliable. Its lightweight build ensures portability, making it perfect for personal spaces.
Power: 2000W with two heat settings.
Safety: Overheat protection.
Design: Compact and lightweight
Reasons to Consider
Reasons to Avoid
|Portable and compact design
|Limited to small spaces
|Affordable price
|No thermostat for precise control
The Orient Areva offers flexibility with horizontal and vertical mounting. Powered by a 2300 RPM motor and dual 1000W heating elements, it ensures quick and effective heating. Safety features like overheating prevention and temperature control enhance reliability. Its copper motor ensures durability, and the 1-year replacement warranty adds value.
Power: 2000W with two heat settings.
Motor: 100% copper motor, 2300 RPM speed.
Safety: Overheat protection, temperature control.
Reasons to Consider
Reasons to Avoid
|Flexible mounting options
|Warranty limited to one year
|Powerful motor for quick heating
|No adjustable thermostat
The Crompton Insta Comfort Heater is a versatile option with vertical and horizontal mounting. It features two heat settings and an adjustable thermostat for personalized warmth. Safety measures include overheat protection and a thermal cut-off, making it a secure choice for small spaces.
Power: 2000W with two heat settings.
Thermostat: Adjustable for precision.
Safety: Overheat protection, thermal cut-off.
Reasons to Consider
Reasons to Avoid
|Adjustable thermostat
|Not suitable for larger rooms
|Versatile mounting options
|No fan for rapid heat circulation
The Bajaj Majesty RX 7 offers instant warmth with three heat settings, allowing personalized comfort. Its auto thermal shut-off ensures safety, while the cool-touch handle adds convenience. Featuring adjustable height and a sturdy build, it is a reliable option for long-term use with a 2-year warranty.
Power: 2000W with three heat settings.
Safety: Auto thermal shut-off.
Design: Adjustable height, cool-touch handle.
Reasons to Consider
Reasons to Avoid
|Adjustable height and cool-touch handle
|Slightly bulky design
|Three heat settings for varied needs
|Higher price compared to others
9. Bajaj RHX-2 Halogen Heater
The Bajaj RHX-2 Halogen Heater provides an efficient heating solution with two heat settings (400W/800W). Equipped with DuraElement technology, it ensures durability, and the safety tip-over switch enhances user security. Ideal for small rooms, its noiseless operation adds to the comfort. A 2-year product warranty and a 1-year heating element warranty make it a reliable choice.
Power: Two heat settings (400W and 800W).
Safety: Tip-over switch.
Warranty: 2 years on the product, 1 year on heating element.
Reasons to Consider
Reasons to Avoid
|Noiseless operation
|Limited to small spaces
|Safety tip-over switch
|Limited heating power
The Havells Inclino Halogen Heater features three rods and a modern design, offering efficient and consistent warmth for small spaces. Its cool-touch exterior ensures safety, making it suitable for households with children or pets. With its minimalist style, it’s an aesthetically pleasing addition to your home heating solutions.
Power: 1200W with three halogen rods.
Safety: Cool-touch exterior.
Design: Modern, compact style.
Reasons to Consider
Reasons to Avoid
|Cool-touch safety feature
|No thermostat for heat control
|Modern and stylish design
|Suitable for small spaces only
Best room heater
Power Settings
Key Safety Feature
Special Design Element
|Morphy Richards OFR 9 Fin Heater
|2 settings (2000W max)
|Overheat protection
|Castor wheels for mobility
|Havells OFR 5 Wave Fins Heater
|3 settings (400W/600W/1000W)
|Thermostatic heat control
|Built-in PTC fan for faster heating
|Orient Comforter 13 Fin Heater
|3 settings (Low/Medium/High)
|Tip-over switch and auto shut-off
|S-shaped fins for 11% more warmth
|Bajaj Majesty OFR 13 Fin Heater
|3 settings (1000W/1500W/2500W)
|Quadra safety (tilt, overheat, etc.)
|Anti-leak DuraProtek fins
|Orpat OEH-1220 Fan Heater
|2 settings (1000W/2000W)
|Thermal cutoff
|Compact and lightweight design
|Orient Areva Portable Heater
|2 settings (1000W each)
|Overheat and fire protection
|Horizontal and vertical mounting
|Crompton Insta Comfort Heater
|2 settings (1000W/2000W)
|Overheat protection
|Vertical and horizontal mounting
|Bajaj Majesty RX 7 Heater
|3 settings (600W/1200W/2000W)
|Auto thermal shutoff
|Adjustable height and cool-touch handle
|Bajaj RHX-2 Halogen Heater
|2 settings (400W/800W)
|Tip-over safety switch
|DuraElement for durability
|Havells Inclino Halogen Heater
|1200W with 3 rods
|Cool-touch exterior
|Modern, compact design
