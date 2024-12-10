Winters are here, it knocks on our doors with the cold wave. How to deal with it? Getting a room heater should be a good start. Here is what we recommend for you.

Winter has finally arrived, and is making its presence felt. With cold waves gripping multiple north Indian states, many people found themselves unprepared for the sudden change in weather. Winters are synonymous with comfort movies, staying inside and sipping hot chocolate. But it also brings with it several discomforts. Being amidst a cold wave can cause numerous health hazards like risk of hypothermia, pneumonia, and the regular cough and cold. Room heaters are the easiest way to stay comfortable indoors during the Winter season, but what room heater should you choose? What factors should you consider before choosing a room heater? And will it actually save you from the bone chilling cold wave and the coming winter season? Stay with us as we answer all of these questions and present our recommendations for you.

What type of room heater best suits your space—convection, radiant, or oil-filled? Understand the heating technology to match your needs for quick heating or sustained warmth.

How energy-efficient is the room heater you’re considering? Check for energy-saving features and wattage to manage electricity consumption effectively.

Is portability and size an important factor for your heating needs? Look for compact, lightweight models if mobility across rooms is essential.

Does the heater have adequate safety features like overheat protection and tip-over switches? Prioritize models with safety mechanisms for worry-free use, especially in homes with children or pets.

The Morphy Richards 9-Fin Oil Filled Radiator ensures rapid and consistent heating, ideal for chilly winter nights. With adjustable thermostat controls and thin fins, it efficiently heats your room evenly. Its mobility is enhanced with castor wheels, making it user-friendly. The sturdy build and reliable heating performance make it an excellent choice for small to medium spaces. Backed by a 1-year warranty, it offers peace of mind.

Key features of Morphy Richards OFR 09 Fin Room Heater: Heating: 9 thin fins for rapid heating.

Power: 2000 Watts.

Mobility: Castor wheels with mounting plate.

Thermostat: Adjustable heat settings.

Warranty: 1 year.

Reasons to Consider Reasons to Avoid Rapid and uniform heating Limited warranty period (1 year) Compact and portable with castor wheels Not suitable for very large spaces

The Havells OFR 5 Wave Fins room heater offers efficient heating with three power settings and an additional PTC fan for quick warmth. Equipped with overheat protection and castor wheels, it ensures safety and ease of movement. Its compact design makes it a versatile heating solution, suitable for bedrooms and small living spaces. The product comes with a 2-year warranty, reflecting its quality and durability.

Specifications of Havells OFR 5 Wave Fins Room Heater: Heating: 3 Power settings: 400W, 600W, and 1000W.

Fan: PTC fan for quick heating.

Safety: Overheat protection.

Mobility: Castor wheels.

Warranty: 2 years.

Reasons to Consider Reasons to Avoid Adjustable heat settings Limited to smaller rooms Safety features like overheat protection Lower maximum wattage for larger spaces

The Orient Electric Comforter features advanced S-shaped fins, ensuring efficient heat transfer for consistent warmth. The integrated PTC fan boosts circulation, while three thermostat settings allow customized comfort. Its portability and safety features like tip-over protection make it ideal for family use. Designed for durability and efficiency, this 2900W heater is an excellent winter companion. The 2-year warranty further adds value.

Specifications of Orient Electric Comforter 13-Fin Room Heater: Heating: Advanced S-shaped fins, 2900W power.

Fan: PTC fan for heat circulation.

Thermostat: Three adjustable settings.

Safety: Tip-over switch and overheat protection.

Warranty: 2 years.

Reasons to Consider Reasons to Avoid Efficient heat circulation with PTC fan Bulky design may limit portability Comprehensive safety features Higher energy consumption

The Bajaj Majesty OFR 13 Fin offers powerful heating with three settings (1000W, 1500W, 2500W) and an additional 400W PTC fan. Its anti-leak fins and quadra safety features ensure durability and safe operation. With a sleek international design and energy-efficient heating, it’s perfect for modern homes. The 3-year warranty reinforces its reliability and quality.

Specifications of Bajaj Majesty OFR 13 Fin Room Heater: Heating: 13 Fin, 2900W, 3 heat settings.

Fan: 400W PTC Ceramic Fan Heater.

Safety: Adjustable thermostat, tilt switch.

Durability: DuraProtek Anti-Leak Fins.

Warranty: 3 years.

Reasons to Consider Reasons to Avoid Heavy duty safety features Slightly heavier than other models Energy-efficient heating options Higher initial investment

The Orpat OEH-1220 is a compact and powerful fan heater designed for quick and efficient heating. With two heat settings (1000W and 2000W), it caters to varying needs. Safety features like overheat protection and a durable design make it reliable. Its lightweight build ensures portability, making it perfect for personal spaces.

Specifications of Orpat OEH-1220 Room Heater: Power: 2000W with two heat settings.

Safety: Overheat protection.

Design: Compact and lightweight

Reasons to Consider Reasons to Avoid Portable and compact design Limited to small spaces Affordable price No thermostat for precise control

The Orient Areva offers flexibility with horizontal and vertical mounting. Powered by a 2300 RPM motor and dual 1000W heating elements, it ensures quick and effective heating. Safety features like overheating prevention and temperature control enhance reliability. Its copper motor ensures durability, and the 1-year replacement warranty adds value.

Specifications of Orient Electric Areva Room Heater: Power: 2000W with two heat settings.

Motor: 100% copper motor, 2300 RPM speed.

Safety: Overheat protection, temperature control.

Reasons to Consider Reasons to Avoid Flexible mounting options Warranty limited to one year Powerful motor for quick heating No adjustable thermostat

The Crompton Insta Comfort Heater is a versatile option with vertical and horizontal mounting. It features two heat settings and an adjustable thermostat for personalized warmth. Safety measures include overheat protection and a thermal cut-off, making it a secure choice for small spaces.

Specifications of Crompton Insta Comfort Room Heater: Power: 2000W with two heat settings.

Thermostat: Adjustable for precision.

Safety: Overheat protection, thermal cut-off.

Reasons to Consider Reasons to Avoid Adjustable thermostat Not suitable for larger rooms Versatile mounting options No fan for rapid heat circulation

The Bajaj Majesty RX 7 offers instant warmth with three heat settings, allowing personalized comfort. Its auto thermal shut-off ensures safety, while the cool-touch handle adds convenience. Featuring adjustable height and a sturdy build, it is a reliable option for long-term use with a 2-year warranty.

Specifications of Bajaj Majesty RX 7 Room Heater: Power: 2000W with three heat settings.

Safety: Auto thermal shut-off.

Design: Adjustable height, cool-touch handle.

Reasons to Consider Reasons to Avoid Adjustable height and cool-touch handle Slightly bulky design Three heat settings for varied needs Higher price compared to others

9. Bajaj RHX-2 Halogen Heater

The Bajaj RHX-2 Halogen Heater provides an efficient heating solution with two heat settings (400W/800W). Equipped with DuraElement technology, it ensures durability, and the safety tip-over switch enhances user security. Ideal for small rooms, its noiseless operation adds to the comfort. A 2-year product warranty and a 1-year heating element warranty make it a reliable choice.

Specifications of Bajaj RHX-2 Halogen Heater: Power: Two heat settings (400W and 800W).

Safety: Tip-over switch.

Warranty: 2 years on the product, 1 year on heating element.

Reasons to Consider Reasons to Avoid Noiseless operation Limited to small spaces Safety tip-over switch Limited heating power

The Havells Inclino Halogen Heater features three rods and a modern design, offering efficient and consistent warmth for small spaces. Its cool-touch exterior ensures safety, making it suitable for households with children or pets. With its minimalist style, it’s an aesthetically pleasing addition to your home heating solutions.

Specifications of Havells Inclino Halogen Heater: Power: 1200W with three halogen rods.

Safety: Cool-touch exterior.

Design: Modern, compact style.

Reasons to Consider Reasons to Avoid Cool-touch safety feature No thermostat for heat control Modern and stylish design Suitable for small spaces only

Compare the features of the top room heaters to survive the cold wave

Best room heater Power Settings Key Safety Feature Special Design Element Morphy Richards OFR 9 Fin Heater 2 settings (2000W max) Overheat protection Castor wheels for mobility Havells OFR 5 Wave Fins Heater 3 settings (400W/600W/1000W) Thermostatic heat control Built-in PTC fan for faster heating Orient Comforter 13 Fin Heater 3 settings (Low/Medium/High) Tip-over switch and auto shut-off S-shaped fins for 11% more warmth Bajaj Majesty OFR 13 Fin Heater 3 settings (1000W/1500W/2500W) Quadra safety (tilt, overheat, etc.) Anti-leak DuraProtek fins Orpat OEH-1220 Fan Heater 2 settings (1000W/2000W) Thermal cutoff Compact and lightweight design Orient Areva Portable Heater 2 settings (1000W each) Overheat and fire protection Horizontal and vertical mounting Crompton Insta Comfort Heater 2 settings (1000W/2000W) Overheat protection Vertical and horizontal mounting Bajaj Majesty RX 7 Heater 3 settings (600W/1200W/2000W) Auto thermal shutoff Adjustable height and cool-touch handle Bajaj RHX-2 Halogen Heater 2 settings (400W/800W) Tip-over safety switch DuraElement for durability Havells Inclino Halogen Heater 1200W with 3 rods Cool-touch exterior Modern, compact design

FAQs Question : What type of room heater is best for large spaces? Ans : Oil-filled radiators are best for large rooms as they provide consistent, long-lasting warmth without drying out the air. Question : Are room heaters safe for households with children? Ans : Yes, but choose models with safety features like tip-over switches, cool-touch exteriors, and overheat protection to minimize risks. Question : Do room heaters consume a lot of electricity? Ans : Electricity consumption depends on the heater's wattage and usage time. Look for energy-efficient models or lower power settings to save on bills. Question : Can I use a room heater overnight? Ans : Yes, but only if it has safety features like thermal cut-off and an adjustable thermostat to regulate temperature and prevent overheating. Question : What maintenance is required for room heaters? Ans : Clean dust and debris regularly from vents and fans, and ensure proper storage to extend the heater's lifespan. Avoid using damaged cords or sockets.