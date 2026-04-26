What will the iPhone 18 Pro Max look like? Complete redesign, new Dark Cherry color, weight and camera dimensions

With several months still to go for the iPhone 18 Pro series debut, we have got serious leaks about the new Apple flagship lineup, including its design and other key specifications. Several recent leaks have suggested that Apple may be making some major design changes to the iPhone 18 Pro lineup compared to its predecessor. Here's everything we know about the Apple flagship devices so far.

iPhone 18 Pro Max design changes: Thicker camera bump: A recent leak has suggested that the iPhone 18 Pro lineup could have a thicker camera plateau than its predecessor. The leak, which appeared via YouTuber Vadim Yuryev, who shared the dummy unit pictures of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, noted that the phones will have a much thicker camera plateau than their predecessor, while the ‘black glass on the cameras protrudes a bit more too’.

Advertisement

iPhone 18 Pro dummy units

He noted that the total thickness of the iPhone 17 Pro Max, including the camera plateau, was 11.23mm, and it could go up to 11.54mm on the iPhone 18 Pro Max. Similarly, the iPhone 18 Pro Max could have a thicker camera bump at 13.77mm, up from 12.92mm on the 17 Pro Max.

Advertisement

Also Read | Apple to supercharge delayed iPhone 18 with massive RAM upgrade

New colours: Orange was the star of the iPhone 17 Pro lineup last year and was even attributed to increased sales for Apple, especially in key markets like China. However, Apple is still said to be looking beyond Orange and may have a Burgundy shade as the primary colour on the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

As per a recent Macworld report, the iPhone 18 Pro Max could come in four colour variants: Light Blue (Pantone 2121), Dark Cherry (Pantone 6076), Dark Grey (Pantone 426C), and Silver (Pantone 427C). The Dark Cherry variant is expected to have more of a burgundy shade that could be the highlight of the phone.

Rumored iPhone 18 Pro Max colours

Chinese tipster Ice Universe has also shared an image of the four camera plateau protection plates of the iPhone 18 Pro series models, which shows the phone in Black, Silver, Wine Red (Burgundy), and Blue colour variants.

Advertisement

The multiple leaks suggest that the new colour variants for the iPhone 18 Pro lineup may already be locked.

Thicker and heavier iPhone: Apple is expected to pack the biggest iPhone battery ever on the 18 Pro Max, which could come in at 5,100–5,200mAh. However, this could also mean that the phone would likely be heavier at 240g (around 7–10g heavier) and thicker at around 8.8mm (up from around 8.75mm).

iPhone 18 Pro Max representational image

iPhone 18 Pro Max release date and price: The iPhone 18 Pro Max, along with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Fold/Ultra, will likely be released during the September launch event by Apple, much like every year. The phone is expected to retain the same price as last year, which could mean Apple absorbing supply chain shocks and memory chip shortages.

Advertisement

This could put the iPhone 18 Pro Max at a starting price of $1,199 globally. However, the India pricing may still end up higher, as seen with the iPhone 17e, which launched at the same global price as its predecessor but saw a ₹5,000 hike in India.