What’s better for you: Hot shower or cold shower? Health benefits, downsides, and expert tips
Ever wondered what’s the right water temperature for showering? Learn how hot and cold showers impact your health and skin and when to choose each for the best result.
You might not realise it, but the temperature of your shower water has the potential to impact your body and mind. Most people don’t give it much thought, we simply turn on the tap and hop in. But did you know that whether you choose a hot shower or cold shower can affect your energy, skin, muscles, and even your overall health?