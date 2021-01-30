What’s in the Next iPhone? Check Samsung’s New Galaxy S21

What’s in the Next iPhone? Check Samsung’s New Galaxy S216 min read . 02:09 PM IST
An in-screen fingerprint sensor, faster 120Hz screens and a crazy zoom camera. Samsung’s latest smartphone provides a glimpse at what the next iPhone may look like.
Three seconds. Three whole seconds of my undivided attention. That’s how long it takes me to unlock my iPhone when I’m wearing a mask. Face ID fails, and there I am, punching in a passcode like some Neanderthal.
Half a second. According to my trusty stopwatch, that’s how quickly I can unlock the new Samsung Galaxy S21, using its improved in-screen fingerprint sensor.
