Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Technology >Gadgets >What’s in the Next iPhone? Check Samsung’s New Galaxy S21
Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphones in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Phantom Violet, and Phantom Pink at the Samsung Unpacked product launch event

What’s in the Next iPhone? Check Samsung’s New Galaxy S21

6 min read . 02:09 PM IST The Wall Street Journal

An in-screen fingerprint sensor, faster 120Hz screens and a crazy zoom camera. Samsung’s latest smartphone provides a glimpse at what the next iPhone may look like.

Three seconds. Three whole seconds of my undivided attention. That’s how long it takes me to unlock my iPhone when I’m wearing a mask. Face ID fails, and there I am, punching in a passcode like some Neanderthal.

Half a second. According to my trusty stopwatch, that’s how quickly I can unlock the new Samsung Galaxy S21, using its improved in-screen fingerprint sensor.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.