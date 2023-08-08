‘What's old can become new again’, says CNET in its Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series review2 min read 08 Aug 2023, 07:01 PM IST
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 and 6 Classic offer larger screens and new features, but lack major upgrades from the Galaxy Watch 5.
The Galaxy Watch 6 and 6 Classic are the latest smartwatches from Samsung. They come with slightly larger and higher resolution screens than the Galaxy Watch 5, as well as a new Exynos W930 processor. The watches also have a new rotating bezel on the Classic model, which was a fan-favorite feature on previous Galaxy Watches.