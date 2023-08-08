The Galaxy Watch 6 and 6 Classic are the latest smartwatches from Samsung. They come with slightly larger and higher resolution screens than the Galaxy Watch 5, as well as a new Exynos W930 processor. The watches also have a new rotating bezel on the Classic model, which was a fan-favorite feature on previous Galaxy Watches.

As per CNET review, Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 are “practically the same watch with the same internal specs, sensors and sizing options." While the Galaxy Watch 6 features an aluminum frame while the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is stainless steel.

In terms of design, the Galaxy Watch 6 and 6 Classic have a similar design to the Galaxy Watch 5, but with slightly larger and higher resolution screens. The Classic model has a rotating bezel, while the non-Classic model does not. Both watches are available in two sizes: 40mm and 44mm.

Talking about the health and fitness tracking, the CNET review states that the Galaxy Watch 6 has a few new features, such as a new track run workout type and the option to create custom workouts. Samsung has also added back automatic cycling detection after it disappeared from the Galaxy Watch 4 and 5. Battery life is slightly better than the Galaxy Watch 5, it says, with Samsung claiming up to 30 hours with the always-on display or 40 hours with it turned off.

The Galaxy Watch 6 and 6 Classic are powered by the new Exynos W930 processor, which is a slight upgrade over the Exynos W920 processor in the Galaxy Watch 5. The Galaxy Watch 6 has a variety of health and fitness tracking features, including heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, sleep tracking, and GPS tracking. It also has a new track run workout type and the option to create custom workouts.

Some of the pros of the new Galaxy Watch 6 series as listed in the review are larger and higher resolution screens, new Exynos W930 processor, rotating bezel on Classic model, new track run workout type, option to create custom workouts, slightly better battery life and compatibility with Android phones and iPhones. While the cons include no major upgrades over the Galaxy Watch 5, it lacks some features found on the Apple Watch, such as an ECG app and is a bit pricey.

Overall, the Galaxy Watch 6 and 6 Classic are solid smartwatches with a few new features and improvements over the Galaxy Watch 5. Should you upgrade to the Galaxy Watch 6?

“That depends. If you have a Galaxy Watch 4 or 5 it doesn't make much sense unless you get a fantastic trade-in deal, or you really want that bigger screen," the review states.