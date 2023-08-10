comScore
WhatsApp, the widely-used instant messaging platform owned by Meta, is reportedly introducing a new functionality that enables users to schedule group calls. This feature empowers users to arrange and automatically alert all participants about upcoming group call events.

According to information shared by WABetaInfo, a platform that monitors WhatsApp developments, this feature was under development during the previous announcement. However, with the release of the latest WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.23.17.7, which is now available on the Google Play Store, select beta testers have the opportunity to test out the capability to schedule group calls.

As outlined in the report, a subset of users might find themselves capable of scheduling group calls directly within their respective groups. To check if this feature is accessible for your account, simply tap the call button. Users can designate the call's subject and specify the scheduled date for the call.

Moreover, users have the flexibility to choose between a video or voice call for the group call type. Once a group call is scheduled, an event will automatically be generated in the group chat. Those who opt to participate in the call will receive a notification 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

The report highlights numerous significant benefits associated with scheduling calls within group chats. It simplifies the process of planning and coordinating discussions, eliminating the need for multiple rounds of messaging to agree on a suitable time. Users can collectively decide on a convenient time that accommodates everyone, enhancing availability and mitigating the possibility of missed or delayed calls.

This feature, which allows users to schedule group calls within their chat groups, is currently accessible to a group of beta testers who have installed the most recent WhatsApp beta updates for Android. It is anticipated that this functionality will gradually become available to a broader audience in the upcoming weeks.

Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 11:09 AM IST
Next Story
