WhatsApp allows users to schedule group calls, feature rolling out to beta testers: Report1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 11:09 AM IST
WhatsApp introduces new functionality for scheduling group calls, allowing users to arrange and notify participants in advance.
WhatsApp, the widely-used instant messaging platform owned by Meta, is reportedly introducing a new functionality that enables users to schedule group calls. This feature empowers users to arrange and automatically alert all participants about upcoming group call events.