WhatsApp rolls out Call Links Support, tests 32-member group video call: Details

According to a post on Facebook from Mark Zuckerberg, WhatsApp is rolling out the Call Links feature to allow users to create a link and share it across friends and family on the instant-messaging platform.
WhatsApp, an instant messaging platform, has announced that it will roll out Call Links. It is a new feature designed to allow users to start a new call or join an ongoing call. A ‘Call Links’ option would be added within the Calls tab, and users can create a link for an audio or video call which could easily be shared on other platforms.
The Meta-owned messaging service stated that the feature will roll out later this week, but users would have to ensure that they are running the latest version of the app. Meanwhile, WhatsApp announced that it will soon begin testing group video calls for up to 32 participants on the messaging platform.
In order to create a link to a call, users can tap the Create call links option within the Calls Tab and create a link for an audio or video call and share it with family and friends. Notably, the rollout will begin this week and users must have the latest version of the WhatsApp app to make it work.
Meanwhile, the Meta owned WhatsApp has also announced that it has begun testing group video calls for up to 32 participants on WhatsApp. At the moment, the platform allows users to add up to 32 participants to group voice calls. The feature is available to users on both Android and iOS.
The instant messaging platform is also planning to bring a new feature which is an ability to create a sticker pack of your face, among other features.
According to a report from WABetaInfo, Meta has been working to bring Avatars one WhatsApp. The Avatar was first introduced by Meta for Facebook and Instagram earlier this year. This allowed users to create a cartoon avatar of themselves. The report further suggests that in the future, users would be able to use Avatar as a mask on video calls. However, users may soon be able to use these cartoon avatars with their faces as stickers during conversations.
