Home >Technology >Gadgets >WhatsApp to roll out new feature that will initially only be available for one Android smartphone brand

WhatsApp to roll out new feature that will initially only be available for one Android smartphone brand

Samsung Galaxy new Z Flip3 and Z Fold3 smartphone
1 min read . 02:59 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

The announcement of the new feature was made during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event where the South Korean brand unveiled the new generation of foldable phones that includes Galaxy Z Flip3 and Galaxy Z Fold3

Smartphone owners change their devices every few years, some even move to a new operating system. WhatsApp has finally confirmed that they will be rolling out a feature that will help users transfer chats from iOS devices to Android devices. However, there's a major catch for most Android users. The feature is being rolled out initially for just one smartphone brand, Samsung.

The announcement of the new feature was made during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event where the South Korean brand unveiled the new generation of foldable phones that includes Galaxy Z Flip3 and Galaxy Z Fold3. During the presentation, the company announced that WhatsApp users will be able to transfer chats from their iPhones to the new Galaxy Foldable devices using a USB Type-C to Lightning port cable.

The migration tool was later confirmed by WhatsApp in a statement provided to The Verge. WhatsApp announced that the iOS to Android migration tool will first be available to new Samsung Galaxy foldable devices. The feature will then roll out to other Samsung Galaxy devices running on Android 10.

As far as other Android phones are concerned, they might have to wait much longer as the instant messaging application confirmed that the migration tool will be reaching other Android devices "eventually".

