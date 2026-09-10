Where can you get Apple iPhone Duo cheapest? US, India, Dubai, UK and Australia compared — 10-country launch price check

As Apple prepares to roll out its first-ever foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, pricing structures across the globe are revealing distinct regional strategies.

While the iPhone Duo starts at $1,999 in the US, Apple’s official Store pages now list it across ten major markets, ranging from £1,999 in the UK to ₹2,99,900 in India.

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According to a detailed pricing analysis by The Mac Observer, identifying the objectively “cheapest” country in converted dollars does not depend entirely on daily exchange rates. Instead, the report said, the real story lies in how Apple structures its price tiers—specifically, the jump from the entry-level 256GB model to the top-tier 2TB version—in each market.

Also Read | From iPhone Duo to AirPods 5: Check prices of all new Apple products

2TB upgrade: How the markets separate The highest storage configuration is where regional pricing diverges the most. Measured as a percentage increase over the base 256GB price, the cost to reach the 2TB model varies significantly.

According to the data compiled by The Mac Observer, India offers the most relatively affordable top-tier upgrade, while Australian buyers face the steepest climb.

Four markets—the US, UK, Canada, and the UAE—land on exactly a 60% step-up.

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The UK stands out as the only market where the local price matches the US figure, digit-for-digit, at every tier (£1,999 vs $1,999; £3,199 vs $3,199).

Country 256GB Price 2TB Price Increase over 256GB % Jump India ₹ 2,99,900 ₹ 4,49,900 ₹ 1,50,000 50% Japan ¥364,800 ¥574,800 ¥210,000 58% US $1,999 $3,199 $1,200 60% UK £1,999 £3,199 £1,200 60% UAE AED 8,499 AED 13,599 AED 5,100 60% Germany €2,299 €3,799 €1,500 65% Australia A$3,499 A$5,899 A$2,400 69% Canada C$2,999 C$4,799 C$1,800 60% Singapore S$3,099 S$4,899 S$1,800 58% France €2,339 €3,839 €1,500 64%

Strict 1:2:3 storage formula Despite the varying final percentages, The Mac Observer noted that Apple applied the same 1:2:3 ratio to its storage upgrades across all 10 countries.

The move from 512GB to 1TB always costs twice as much as the move from 256GB to 512GB, and the final leap from 1TB to 2TB costs three times as much as the initial upgrade.

For instance, the price steps in India are precisely ₹25,000, ₹50,000, and ₹75,000. In the US and UK, the increments are 200, 400, and 600. This formula ensures that the 512GB model is the most cost-effective upgrade globally.

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Consistent hardware, varying payment options What doesn't change by region is the hardware. Buyers in all ten countries will receive identical specifications: a 7.6-inch inner and 5.4-inch outer display, the A20 Pro chip, a 48MP Dual Fusion camera, and dual eSIM functionality with no physical SIM slot.

However, financing visibility varies wildly. The Mac Observer noted that only three of the ten Store pages print a per-model monthly payment figure: the US ($83.29/month), the UK (£66.63/month), and India (from ₹48,817/month).

Other regions simply name a financing partner without providing explicit monthly breakdowns.

Pre-orders for the iPhone Duo open on Friday, 16 October, with the device officially shipping on 23 October in over 70 first-wave countries.