Which RO water purifier costs the least to maintain? Top 10 picks for budget friendly water purifiers

If you're seeking an RO water purifier with minimal maintenance costs, this guide highlights the top 10 budget-friendly options. These purifiers combine efficient water purification, low upkeep expenses, and user-friendly features.

Bharat Sharma
Published23 May 2025, 03:14 PM IST
Affordable and reliable: Water purifiers that keep maintenance costs low without compromising on quality.
Pure drinking water is a basic necessity, yet the ongoing costs of maintaining an RO water purifier often catch households off guard. In 2025, the conversation around water purification isn’t just about advanced filtration or sleek designs, it’s about finding a solution that quietly does its job without draining your wallet on upkeep.

Brands like Urban Company, Aquaguard, and Kent have responded to this need with models engineered for both efficiency and economy, minimising service interventions and replacement costs.

As the market matures, the focus has shifted to long-term value, with the top contenders offering not just clean water, but also peace of mind for budget-conscious families. Here’s a closer look at the models redefining affordable purity this year.

The Native M1 stands out as the #1 RO purifier thanks to superior filters that truly last two years. Its auto-clean technology and multi-micron pre-filters extend the system’s life, meaning no service is needed for two full years. While other purifiers demand 5,000– 6,000 annually for maintenance, this model requires service only once in two years, saving you around 15,000 over six years. This translates to pure, mineral-rich water with minimal upkeep—perfect for families seeking reliability and long-term value.

Specifications

capacity
8 litres
purification stages
10
warranty
2 years (filters included)
purification
RO+UV+copper+alkaline

Reason to buy

Extended filter life reduces maintenance costs significantly

Consistently delivers fresh, mineral-enriched water

Reason to avoid

Additional installation parts may be needed in some buildings

Reliance on app-based warranty service may not suit everyone

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate the low maintenance and noticeable improvement in water taste, highlighting the cost savings over time.

Why choose this product?

It offers unmatched durability and savings, making it a smart investment for those wanting hassle-free, healthy water daily.

The Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver brings genuine savings to your kitchen, using up to 60% less water than regular RO systems, an important value addition for eco-conscious families and those mindful of utility bills. Its 9-stage purification, including RO, UV, and UF, means you get water that’s not just safe but also tastes right, no matter the source. With a year-long free service plan and India’s most extensive service network, maintenance worries take a back seat. The taste adjuster and mineral charge tech ensure every glass is both healthy and enjoyable, while the smart LED indicators keep you in the know.

Specifications

water savings
up to 60%
purification stages
9
service plan
1 year free (includes maintenance and repairs)
purification
RO+UV+UF+mineral charge

Reason to buy

Significant reduction in water wastage

Taste adjuster adapts water flavour to source

Reason to avoid

Cartridge replacement needed after a year or 6000 litres

Initial installation may require coordination in remote areas

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most buyers highlight the water savings and improved taste, with many appreciating the responsive service network and hassle-free maintenance.

Why choose this product?

It’s ideal for families seeking lower water bills, reliable purification, and the assurance of a strong after-sales support system.

Kent Grand Star is designed for families who want more than just basic purification—it offers multi-stage protection, including RO, UV, UF, alkaline, and copper, to ensure every drop is truly safe and healthy. The digital purity display takes the guesswork out of maintenance, letting you know exactly when a filter change is due and how pure your water really is. With a large 9-litre tank and in-tank UV disinfection, you’re assured of clean water even during power cuts. The auto-flush feature keeps the RO membrane performing at its best, reducing waste and prolonging filter life.

Specifications

storage capacity
9 litres
purification
RO+UV+UF+alkaline+copper+TDS control
digital display
purity, filter life, flow rate
in-tank UV
yes

Reason to buy

Real-time digital display for transparency

In-tank UV keeps stored water safe

Reason to avoid

Conventional RO process may still waste some water

Slightly higher upfront investment

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the visible purity indicators and consistent water quality, noting peace of mind with the in-tank UV feature.

Why choose this product?

It’s ideal for those who value transparency, want advanced purification, and need a reliable supply of safe water, even during outages.

Pureit Eco Water Saver is designed for families who care about every drop. With up to 60% water savings, it halves the wastage typical of regular ROs, making it easier on your conscience and your water bill. The 10-litre tank means there’s always enough for everyone, while the mineral enhancer keeps water tasting sweet and full of calcium and magnesium. Smartsense indicators take the guesswork out of maintenance, and the robust 7-stage purification ensures safe, pure water from any source - borewell, tanker, or municipal.

Specifications

capacity
10 litres
purification
7-stage RO+UV+MF+mineral
water savings
up to 60%
filter life
up to 6000 litres

Reason to buy

Large tank and high water recovery

Mineral enhancer for better taste and health

Reason to avoid

Tank cleaning requires technician support

UF membrane adds to replacement cost

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most buyers highlight the big tank, real water savings, and sweet taste, though some wish tank cleaning was easier.

Why choose this product?

It’s ideal for busy families who want to save water, enjoy mineral-rich RO water, and need a reliable, low-maintenance purifier for any source.

For city homes relying on municipal water, the Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT is a sensible pick. It’s tailored for soft water (TDS below 200 ppm), delivering pure, safe water with minimal fuss. The UV e-boiling technology means every drop is as safe as if you’d boiled it on the stove, while ultra-filtration ensures clarity and removes even the tiniest particles. The free service plan and smart LED indicators take the hassle out of maintenance, and with India’s largest service network behind it, help is always close at hand. With a year-long warranty and cartridge life of up to 6000 litres, it’s a straightforward, value-driven choice for urban families.

Specifications

water source
municipal (TDS <200 ppm)
purification
UV+UF
service plan
1 year free (includes maintenance and repairs)
cartridge life
up to 1 year or 6000 litres

Reason to buy

Reliable purification for city water

Hassle-free maintenance with service plan

Reason to avoid

Not suitable for borewell or tanker water

Cartridge needs annual replacement

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value the simple operation, clear taste, and the comfort of a strong after-sales network for quick service.

Why choose this product?

It’s perfect for city dwellers seeking safe, great-tasting water from municipal sources, with minimal maintenance and dependable support.

The Native M2 makes life easier for busy households, offering two years of uninterrupted, worry-free use, no filter changes, no service calls, just pure, mineral-rich water every day. Its 10-stage purification, including RO, UV, copper, and alkaline, means each glass supports your family’s health, while the smart IoT features let you monitor everything from your phone. The in-tank UV keeps stored water safe around the clock, and the generous 8-litre capacity suits both families and offices.

Specifications

service interval
2 years (no service needed)
purification
10-stage RO+UV+copper+alkaline
warranty
2 years (all parts included)
capacity
8 litres

Reason to buy

No maintenance or filter changes for two years

Monitors and controls via smart IoT features

Reason to avoid

Initial cost is higher than basic models

App-based support may not appeal to everyone

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the freedom from frequent servicing and praise the taste and purity, especially for families with children or elders.

Why choose this product?

If you want reliable, safe water with zero maintenance hassle and real long-term savings, the Native M2 is a standout investment.

Kent Grand RO is built for Indian homes that need reliable, thorough purification from any water source, be it borewell, tanker, or municipal. The advanced RO membrane and multi-stage filtration tackle everything from heavy metals to pesticides, while the TDS control system lets you fine-tune the taste and mineral content for your family’s preference. The in-tank UV keeps stored water safe, so you never have to second-guess its purity.

Specifications

purification
RO+UF+TDS control+UV in-tank
capacity
8 litres
flow rate
20 litres per hour
service plan
1 year free, largest network

Reason to buy

Consistent performance with all water sources

TDS control preserves essential minerals and taste

Reason to avoid

Annual cartridge replacement required

Slightly bulky for smaller kitchens

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight the peace of mind from the service network and the noticeable improvement in taste and water clarity.

Why choose this product?

It’s ideal for families who want safe, great-tasting water from any source, with the backing of a trusted service network.

Aquaguard Marvel NXT is for those who want every drop to do more, offering up to 60% water savings, thanks to advanced RO technology that’s kinder to your water bill and the environment. The 10-stage purification, with RO, UV, UF, and patented active copper tech, means your family gets water that’s not just pure but also enriched with essential minerals and copper, supporting overall well-being. The taste adjuster ensures your water always tastes pleasant, no matter the source, and the zero-pressure pump means it works even when water pressure is low.

Specifications

purification
10-stage RO+UV+UF+active copper
water savings
up to 60%
service plan
1 year free, includes maintenance
compatibility
all water sources

Reason to buy

Significant water savings and mineral enrichment

Taste adjuster for consistently pleasant water

Reason to avoid

Cartridge needs annual replacement

Slightly higher initial investment

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the water savings, improved taste, and the added value of the alkaline bottle, noting easy maintenance and reliable service.

Why choose this product?

It’s ideal for families wanting pure, mineral-rich water, lower wastage, and dependable after-sales support—making every sip a smart choice25.

The AO Smith Z5 is crafted for families who won’t compromise on purity or health. Its 8-stage process, including 100% RO and Silver Charged Membrane Tech, delivers baby-safe water by removing heavy metals, chemicals, and pathogens, even from mixed sources like borewell, tanker, or municipal supply. The Alkaline Min-Tech ensures every glass is not just pure but also rich in essential minerals and balanced in pH, making water gentle on the stomach and pleasant to drink. The digital display keeps you informed about filter life and water quality, so there are no surprises.

Specifications

purification
8-stage 100% RO + SCMT
capacity
5 litres
digital display
yes (filter life, tank full, alerts)
suitable for
TDS 200–2000, all water sources

Reason to buy

Baby-safe, mineral-rich water for all ages

Intelligent alerts and digital display for easy upkeep

Reason to avoid

5-litre tank may be small for larger families

Annual filter changes required

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the improved taste, peace of mind for children’s health, and the clear digital indicators that simplify maintenance.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Z5 for uncompromising safety, mineral-rich hydration, and the confidence of knowing your water is always baby-safe, no matter the source.

Pureit Copper+ brings a thoughtful blend of tradition and modernity to your kitchen, offering both regular RO and copper-charged water at the touch of a button. Its patented copper charge technology infuses the right amount of copper in real time, supporting immunity and overall wellness without the hassle of manual copper vessels. The intelligent auto-cleaning ensures every glass is freshly enriched, while the mineral enhancer cartridge keeps water tasting pleasant and full of essential minerals.

Specifications

capacity
8 litres
purification
7-stage RO+UV+MF+copper+mineral
dual dispensing
copper-charged and regular RO water
filter life
up to 6000 litres

Reason to buy

Dual water dispensing for flexibility

Real-time copper infusion with auto-cleaning

Reason to avoid

Annual filter replacement needed

Not suitable for very high TDS without pre-filtration

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the convenience of instant copper water, improved taste, and the reassurance of timely filter alerts and auto shut-off7.

Why choose this product?

It’s ideal for families who want the health benefits of copper, reliable purification, and a stylish, user-friendly purifier for any water source.

How do I know if I need an RO water purifier for my home?

You need an RO water purifier if your water source has high Total Dissolved Solids (TDS), typically above 500 ppm, or contains heavy metals, chemicals, or hard water. Testing your water quality first helps determine if RO is necessary, as using RO for low TDS water is not recommended.

What features should I prioritise when choosing an RO water purifier?

Prioritise purification technology (RO, UV, UF), tank capacity suited to your family size, mineral retention to ensure healthy minerals remain in the water, filter change alerts for easy maintenance, and brand reliability for better after-sales service.

How do maintenance costs impact the total cost of ownership for an RO purifier?

Maintenance costs, including filter replacements and servicing, can significantly affect the long-term cost of owning an RO purifier. Some models require frequent filter changes, while others offer longer service intervals, leading to substantial savings over six years.

Is it important for an RO purifier to have multiple purification stages?

Yes, multiple purification stages (such as RO, UV, UF, mineral cartridge, copper, or alkaline filters) ensure comprehensive removal of contaminants and improve taste and health benefits. However, more stages may also mean higher maintenance, so balance your needs with upkeep requirements.

Factors to consider when buying a new RO water purifier

  • Test your water source for TDS, hardness, and contaminants to determine if RO purification is necessary.
  • Match purification technology (RO, UV, UF, mineral) to your water quality and specific needs.
  • Consider tank capacity based on your family size and daily water usage.
  • Check annual maintenance and filter replacement costs to avoid unexpected expenses.
  • Look for features like TDS control, mineral retention, and filter change alerts for better water quality and convenience.
  • Choose a trusted brand with strong after-sales support and a wide service network for hassle-free maintenance.

Top 3 features of the best RO water purifiers

Best water purifiers

Multi-Stage Purification

Long Filter/Service Life

Mineral Enrichment

Urban Company Native M210-stage (RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline)2 years, no service neededAlkaline + Copper
Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver9-stage (RO+UV+UF)1 year/6000 litresMineral charge + Taste adjuster
KENT Grand StarMulti-stage (RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+Copper+TDS+UV LED)Digital filter alerts, auto-flushAlkaline + Copper + TDS Control
Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT UV+UF5-stage (UV+UF)1 year/6000 litresMaintains natural minerals
Pureit Eco Water Saver7-stage (RO+UV+MF+Mineral)1 year/6000 litres, SmartsenseCalcium & Magnesium enhancer
Urban Company Native M110-stage (RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline)2 years, no service neededAlkaline + Copper
KENT Grand ROMulti-stage (RO+UF+TDS+UV LED)1 year, easy-access serviceTDS Control (retains minerals)
Aquaguard Marvel NXT10-stage (RO+UV+UF+Active Copper)1 year/6000 litresActive Copper + Taste adjuster
AO Smith Z58-stage (RO+SCMT+Alkaline Min-Tech)1 year, digital alertsAlkaline Min-Tech (pH 7–8.5)
Pureit Copper+ RO7-stage (RO+UV+MF+Copper+Mineral)1 year/6000 litres, SmartsenseCopper charge + Mineral enhancer

FAQs

What does RO in water purifiers stand for?

Reverse Osmosis, a process removing dissolved salts and contaminants.

How often should RO filters be replaced?

Usually every 6–12 months, depending on water quality and usage.

Can RO purifiers remove bacteria and viruses?

Yes, most RO purifiers remove bacteria, viruses, and harmful microorganisms.

Does RO water taste different from regular tap water?

Yes, RO water often tastes cleaner, sometimes slightly bland or neutral.

Is RO water suitable for all water sources?

Best for high TDS water; not needed for already soft water.

Read Next Story