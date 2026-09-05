While Big Tech chased AI, Apple built something else – Its biggest product wave yet | What’s coming in 2026 and beyond

While the tech industry raced to pour billions into AI, Apple was quietly building its next big wave of innovation. Now, that pipeline is ready to emerge as John Ternus takes over as CEO. The shift will begin on September 9, when Ternus will unveil the latest iPhones and Apple Watches at the “Surprise and Shine” event. But that would just be the beginning. Apple is about to launch its biggest run of device releases in its history, delivering a wave of fresh form factors and whole new products in 2026, 2027 and beyond.

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“I am so excited about everything we have in store. We have a huge launch next week that’s going to be phenomenal,” Ternus wrote to employees on Tuesday. “I’m just as excited about what lies beyond that, including the incredible products already in the works and the ones we haven’t even imagined yet.”

Though products were conceived and developed during Tim Cook's time as CEO, they are largely the work of Ternus’ team within the company. And, when Cook decided to allow Ternus to introduce them, it underscored Apple’s next phase.

That timing was deliberate. Apple scheduled the CEO transition for September 1, putting Ternus at the helm just days before he takes the stage to unveil products that his team has helped shape. Here's a look at launches in 2026, 2027 and beyond:

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What to expect on Sept. 9, as well as in late 2026 and early 2027: Foldable iPhone: The centerpiece of this year’s product rollout will be a foldable smartphone that many people inside Apple refer to as the iPhone Ultra. It will have a large interior screen with a small external display, and be about the size of a passport when folded. Major features include an A20 Pro chip, in-house C2 modem, dark and light color options, regular and ultrawide-angle cameras (no telephoto), Touch ID support, split-view multitasking, an advanced hinge, and a crease that is far less apparent than on prior foldable devices. The price, meanwhile, is expected to be over $2,000.

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max: The Pro-level iPhones will look roughly the same as prior models, except for new light blue and dark red colour options. The big new features are mostly internal: A20 Pro processors, in-house C2 modems, better battery life and improved vapour chambers to prevent overheating. They’ll also come with camera upgrades, including a mechanical aperture for fine-tuning light adjustments and depth control, at least on the Pro Max.

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Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4: This year’s Apple Watch refresh will include new colours and ceramic cases on the Series 12, as well as fresh health and fitness features. Updated internal components will help power the AI version of Siri. One new offering in testing is a continuous heart-rate sensor that can run all day, regardless of whether a person is working out.

AirPods 5: This model will represent a refresh to the low-end AirPods, complete with versions of the regular and noise-cancelling earbuds. These are not the AirPods with built-in AI cameras, which were delayed and are coming next year.

Apple TV set-top box: The new Apple TV looks mostly the same as the current model, but it includes a faster chip that smooths operating system navigation and enables Siri AI for the first time. There’s also a tweaked remote control.

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HomePod mini: The HomePod mini story is the same as Apple TV's: There won’t be major aesthetic changes to the smart speaker, but a faster processor will help power Siri's AI capabilities. The company has been testing a new full-sized HomePod with Siri AI support as well, but that doesn’t appear to be imminent.

iPad mini with OLED screen: The new iPad mini will mark one of the biggest updates in the product’s history, introducing an OLED screen for the first time, which should make watching videos, playing games, and other tasks more enjoyable. OLED, short for organic light-emitting diode, offers more vibrant colours, sharper contrasts and true blacks because it doesn’t need a backlight.

M6 iMac refresh: Apple is preparing an upgrade to the iMac with the M6 chip and potentially new case colours. It’ll mark the desktop’s first update in two years.

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M6 14-inch MacBook Pro refresh: The new MacBook Pro 14-inch will look like the current model but trade in the base-level M5 chip for the entry-level M6 chip.

First MacBooks with touch display and OLED: After finally deciding around 2022 to enter the touchscreen laptop space, Apple is preparing the biggest overhaul to the MacBook Pro in half a decade, with a redesigned model that sports a multitouch screen, OLED technology, and the Dynamic Island element found on the iPhone. It will also have a software interface more amenable to touch. This machine will come in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes and include the M5 Pro and M5 Max processors launched in March.

First smart home hub with a screen: Apple’s other major new product category due in the next few months is a home hub with a square, roughly 7-inch screen. Siri AI and facial recognition abilities will serve up personalised content to the person looking at the device. It’ll come in versions that could sit on a nightstand or be affixed to the wall, run widgets, clock faces and apps, and allow for both FaceTime and smart home control. The product will represent Apple’s biggest-ever push into the smart home market.

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Here’s what is in development for 2027: M6 MacBook Air: For the 2027 MacBook Air, don’t expect Apple to reinvent the wheel. Look for a move to the company’s latest chip, similar to the last several refreshes to its most popular computer offering.

A19 Pro MacBook Neo: With the success of the first MacBook Neo, Apple is looking to maintain momentum — even at the now-higher $699 price point. A new version with a faster chip and more memory is in the works, and the company also has plans to refresh the Neo’s colours every so often.

Entry-level iPad refresh: After a long hiatus and a price bump, the company is readying a new entry-level iPad with a faster chip and, finally, support for the Apple Intelligence platform.

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iPad Air update: The big change to the iPad Air for 2027 is a move to an OLED screen, matching the underlying technology in the iPad Pros since 2024 and this year’s iPad mini.

iPad Pro refresh: The iPad Pro upgrade won’t be as significant as that of the iPad Air, but — in addition to adopting a new chip — the company has tested adding a vapour chamber. If included, that will help sustain performance over longer periods and reduce overheating.

New Pencils: Apple is working on updates of the Pencil Pro and entry-level USB-C Pencil tied to the 2027 iPad refreshes.

iPhone 18 and 18e: The biggest change here is not the devices themselves, but the timing. For the first time, the company is splitting the release of its Pro and entry-level phones into different parts of the year. In 2027, the regular iPhone 18 will join the lower-budget “e” models launching in the spring.

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iPhone Air 2: The updated iPhone Air is also set for spring, and its major changes will include a second rear camera (for ultrawide-angle photography), a faster chip, and improved battery life.

M7 14-inch MacBook Pro: Apple is preparing a redesigned low-end MacBook Pro with its first base-level M7 chip for next year. It will use some of the same design elements as the upcoming high-end touch-screen MacBooks.

AirPods with cameras: The long-in-the-works AirPods update — with built-in camera sensors that work with Apple’s visual intelligence feature — is on the docket for next year. This device will provide reminders triggered by visual cues, allow users to analyse the surrounding environment and offer turn-by-turn directions with context. The cameras, however, won’t be able to record photos or video.

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In-home security sensor and system: Apple is planning a privacy-centric home security camera and automation device that will use AI to monitor the environment rather than capture video footage. It will tap into a new home security and monitoring service.

First smart glasses: Apple will take on Meta Platforms Inc. in the smart-glasses market for the first time, rolling out a model without displays. The device will let users listen to music, handle phone calls, and take pictures and videos. The cameras — in a unique oval shape — will also support the same AI tasks as the camera-equipped AirPods. The frames themselves will be available in a few colours and shapes.

20th-anniversary iPhone overhaul: Other than the foldable iPhone, the most groundbreaking model in years will be a version celebrating the product’s 20th birthday. Expect curved glass around all corners and edges, with thinner bezels. It will be the biggest overhaul to what is now the iPhone Pro line since the iPhone X.

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Second-generation foldable iPhone: A second-generation foldable iPhone with a new chip is already well into testing for release a year after the initial model. It shows Apple’s confidence in the category.

Redesigned watches: The company has gone back to the drawing board on its fitness wearables and is exploring several new directions for the Apple Watch. In the meantime, it’s working on a redesigned smartwatch, with plans to release it next year or the year after.

M7 Pro and M7 Max high-end touch MacBooks: Apple is already working on second-generation models with OLED displays. The big change is a shift to the upcoming M7 Pro and M7 Max processors.

Here’s what is in development for 2028, 2029 and beyond: A tabletop robot version of the smart home hub: This will build on the smart home device launching this year, offering a roughly 9-inch screen and more advanced, communicative AI features. The biggest difference is the presence of a robotic arm that will move the display around, helping the machine interact with people and handle things like FaceTime calls.

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M7 Max and M7 Ultra Mac Studio: Apple’s M7 processor series will add a more powerful Ultra model. The company aims to release a new Mac Studio in 2028 that leverages the latest high-end chips.

Potential Apple Vision Pro overhaul: The future of the Vision Pro headset remains in flux, especially given Ternus's scepticism about its design. For now, though, a revamped, lighter version of the headset remains on Apple’s road map for the end of 2028 or early 2029.

Potential pendant with camera for artificial intelligence: As part of its push into new AI wearables, Apple has been developing and testing a pendant that can be clipped onto clothes or worn as a necklace. The gadget has a camera and is designed to work with an iPhone, serving as the eyes for AI tasks, much like glasses or AirPods. If it ultimately launches, the pendant could be an alternative for people who want the capabilities without wearing something on their face or in their ears.

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Larger foldable iPhone: Apple already has its sights set on a third-generation foldable iPhone for 2028, with the company discussing a version featuring a slightly larger front and inside screens (up from the 5.5-inch front panel and 7.8-inch inside screen of the inaugural model).

Potential foldable iPad: Even before it went full steam ahead on the foldable iPhone, Apple had been prototyping and testing a foldable iPad that opens up to a roughly 20-inch screen. Internally, the device was imagined as the future of the laptop. It was once destined for 2028 but has run into snags related to pricing, manufacturing and practicality. That led to its postponement and eventual shelving. We’ve seen Apple bring products back into development before, so it’s possible this still arrives by the end of the decade.

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Higher-end MacBook Air with OLED: The current MacBook Air design dates back to 2022, so this update will be a long time coming. Apple is preparing a major upgrade to the product for 2028 or 2029, including an OLED screen. Like the high-end OLED MacBooks launching soon, this will be a tier above the current MacBook Air line. By this point, many of Apple’s iPhone, iPad, and Mac lines will have transitioned.

Higher-end iMac with OLED: OLED displays get pricier as the screen gets larger, making it hard to offer the technology on bigger devices. But by 2028 or 2029, Apple’s supply chain may be ready to handle a long-desired OLED iMac. The last major iMac overhaul arrived in 2021.

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Augmented reality glasses: Apple’s long-term goal has always been to release true AR glasses — lightweight spectacles that can superimpose data onto real-world views — and nothing has changed except the timing. Look for these to arrive toward the end of this decade at the earliest.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)