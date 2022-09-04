Why Apple can kill iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 Pro?

According to the reports, Apple may ditch the older iPhones, especially iPhone 11 after the iPhone 14 launch. The American tech giant tends to follow this norm to ensure sales of new models are not affected.
With the launch of iPhone 14, Apple has been already in buzz. Reportedly, several old iphones could be killed off. However, Apple has not made any official announcement in regards to the discontinuation of the previous iPhone models.
Here is a list of iPhone models whose existence has been put in doubt ahead of the launch of iPhone 14.
iPhone 11
As per the reports from iDropNews, Apply may drop the iPhone 11 as it takes the sale of new iPhone SE 3 away. Additionally, iPhone 11 does not support 5G. The claim has been echoed by a Tom’s guide report that says, “Apply also rarely keeps phones longer than three years after their release date. The iPhone 11, unveiled in September 2019, is rapidly approaching its Sell-By date, so it is a pretty safe bet that it is getting cycled out of the lineup this fall."
iPhone 12 mini
Apple is believed to avoid the iPhone 14 mini in favour of the new large iPhone 14 Max or Plus, as the mini version previously failed to deliver as per the company’s expectations on terms of sales. While keeping it in mind, Apple may discontinue the iPhone 12 mini too.
iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max
While analysing the earlier patterns of Apple, it is assumed that the tech giant may kill off the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Significantly, since the beginning of the Pro and Pro Max models back in 2019, Apple has never kept any of its Pro versions for more than a year. Additionally, the latest iPhone 14 is expected to get the same iphone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max’s chipset.
Meanwhile, as the much-awaited Apple launch event is likely to take place soon, several rumours about the upcoming iPhone 14 line-up phones have been making rounds and the latest one suggests that Pro models will revive the classic iOS battery percentage indicator.
