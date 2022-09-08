Why Apple keeps going Pro

But the iPhone remains the star of Apple’s show. The tech giant still depends on the smartphone for more than half its total revenue so it can’t afford to have its marquee product succumb to the same malaise afflicting the rest of the smartphone industry. Global smartphone shipments for the first half of this year are down 10% from the same period last year, according to IDC. Apple has held up better than most. But with inflation rising and the economy slowing, iPhone buyers might be pickier than ever when it comes to plunking down four-figure sums.