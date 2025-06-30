Why Apple logo might move down on iPhone 17 Pro to accommodate new camera layout

Apple is reportedly planning a subtle yet significant design change with its upcoming iPhone 17 Pro, as the iconic Apple logo is expected to be repositioned on the rear of the device. The adjustment comes amid broader structural redesigns, particularly around the rear camera module and MagSafe system.

According to known tipster Majin Bu, the logo on the iPhone 17 Pro will no longer occupy its traditional central position. Instead, it will likely be shifted further down, centred in the lower half of the device’s rear glass panel. This change appears to have been triggered by a redesigned rear camera module, which moves away from the square layout seen in recent iPhones to a more horizontal, bar-like configuration. The broader footprint of the camera module has reportedly necessitated moving the logo lower to maintain visual balance.

Historically, the Apple logo has shifted over the years alongside other hardware changes. Early iPhones placed the logo in the upper half of the back panel, a location that ensured high visibility while in use. As iPhones became larger and introduced enhanced cameras and displays, the logo gradually migrated toward the centre. With the iPhone 16 Pro and recent models, it settled directly in the middle of the device’s rear.

However, if recent leaks are accurate, the iPhone 17 Pro might mark the first time the logo appears in the bottom half of the device. While the change may go unnoticed by some users, it poses new considerations for accessory makers. The tipster notes that the repositioning also ties in with adjustments to the MagSafe charging system. Apple is reportedly moving the MagSafe magnets further down to accommodate the new camera design, which in turn affects the alignment of accessories and cases.

Third-party case manufacturers are said to be treading cautiously. Without confirmed specifications, some have reportedly delayed finalising their iPhone 17 Pro designs to avoid mismatched cutouts and alignment issues, especially given the importance of logo-centred MagSafe compatibility.

This logo repositioning is expected to be exclusive to the iPhone 17 Pro models. The standard iPhone 17 and the anticipated iPhone 17 Air are not believed to feature the same rear design alterations and will likely retain the logo’s current placement.