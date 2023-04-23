Apple finally opened its official retail stores in India this week. The Cupertino-based company has opened Apple BKC and Apple Saket in Mumbai and Delhi, respectively. The two stores will offer a new and improved way for buyers to browse, discover, and purchase Apple products.

Having said that, you may not get ‘big discounts’ on Apple products at Apple stores, at least for now. For example, if you are planning to buy an iPhone 14, chances are that you will get better deals online than at the Apple store. Here’s a comparison of available offers on iPhone 14 at Apple offline stores and online e-commerce platforms – Amazon and Flipkart.

First thing first, the iPhone 14 is selling at a discounted price of ₹71,999 (base model) on both Amazon and Flipkart. While the handset is retailing at its original launch price of ₹79,990 at Apple retail store. Coming to the exchange offers, Amazon’s iPhone 14 listing page shows that buyers can get a maximum exchange discount of ₹22,700. Flipkart, on the other hand, is giving an exchange offer of up to ₹29,250. Apple stores too offer a Trade In program where users can exchange their old iPhone or Android phone, although the final exchange value depends on the brand, model and condition of the old smartphone.

Bank, however, remains the same for Amazon, Flipkart and Apple stores. There is an instant savings of ₹4,000 with HDFC Bank credit cards on each platform. Buyers will also be able to avail no-cost buying options for 3/6 months as well.

Now, talking about the final purchase price, iPhone 14 can be purchased at ₹45,299 ( ₹71,999 - ₹26,700) from Amazon and ₹38,749 ( ₹71,999 - ₹33,250) from Flipkart. It is important to state here that this final value has been calculated depending on the maximum exchange discount. The value is bound to differ depending on the old smartphone that you are exchanging. Nevertheless, it is pretty much clear that buying an iPhone 14 online makes more sense than buying it from the newly opened Apple stores.