First thing first, the iPhone 14 is selling at a discounted price of ₹71,999 (base model) on both Amazon and Flipkart. While the handset is retailing at its original launch price of ₹79,990 at Apple retail store. Coming to the exchange offers, Amazon’s iPhone 14 listing page shows that buyers can get a maximum exchange discount of ₹22,700. Flipkart, on the other hand, is giving an exchange offer of up to ₹29,250. Apple stores too offer a Trade In program where users can exchange their old iPhone or Android phone, although the final exchange value depends on the brand, model and condition of the old smartphone.

