Why does Apple manufacture iPhones in China? Tim Cook explains, Elon Musk says…
Apple aims to shift manufacturing for the iPhone 16 series from China to India, citing skilled labor as key. Tim Cook's viral video challenges the notion of low labor costs in China, gaining support from Elon Musk. Indian assembly could lower prices by 10%.
Apple has historically relied on China to manufacture its flagship iPhone range, but recently the tech giant has been trying to diversify its manufacturing base with a strong focus on India and other countries. Ahead of the launch of the upcoming iPhone 16 series, a video of Apple CEO Tim Cook explaining why companies manufacture in China has gone viral. The viral video, in which Cook claims that cheap labour costs are not the reason why companies manufacture in China, was also backed by X owner Elon Musk.