Why does OnePlus 12 not come with Samsung - Pixel like 7 years of OS upgrades? OnePlus President explains
OnePlus President and COO Kinder Liu explains why the company chose to stick with a policy of 4 years of OS upgrades, stating that extended software updates are not useful if the hardware can't last that long.
OnePlus had announced its flagship OnePlus 12 smartphone globally at the 'Smooth Beyond Belief' event in New Delhi on January 23, just about a month after the device was launched in the company's domestic market of China. Coming on the heels of the launch of Samsung's Galaxy S24 series, the OnePlus 12 was predictably compared to the Korean smartphone maker's flagship devices.