Why is it so difficult to get 5G network on your smartphone?2 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2022, 01:36 AM IST
- You will mostly not get to see the 5G signal on the phone until the phone brand you use sends a software update.
NEW DELHI : When 4G was introduced in India, nobody really gave it much thought. People continued using their phones while the networks seamlessly connected to the speedier 4G long-term evolution (LTE) networks and gradually abandoned the voice-only 3G networks. Now, despite the 5G network marketing blitz by Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, even the tech-savvy are wondering how to get 5G on their 5G-enabled phones. This explainer should help you cut through the noise.