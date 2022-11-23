Why is it so difficult to get 5G network on your smartphone?

You will mostly not get to see the 5G signal on your phone until the phone brand sends you a software update, even if you have bought a ‘5G ready’ phone. The reason is that smartphones are programmed to continuously search for the best possible network signal. This is also why you will notice that your phone battery drains out faster if you are constantly switching across patchy network areas. ‘5G ready’ phones do have the hardware to connect to a 5G network but when shipping them to India, brands used a so-called ‘soft lock’ to prevent these phones from connecting to 5G networks and drain their batteries. Several phone makers have offered deadlines within which you will receive a software update that enables 5G connections on your phone. Apple and Samsung have promised updates that will enable 5G on Indian devices by December. Check the ‘software update’ section on your phone regularly, for this.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}