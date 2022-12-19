Why Samsung may delay the launch of Galaxy S23 series1 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2022, 04:14 PM IST
- Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.
Samsung may reportedly delay the launch of its flagship Galaxy S23 series. The company was previously expected to bring the Samsung Galaxy S23 series phones in the first week of February, 2023. But, as per a report by ITHome, the South Korean smartphone maker is unable to ‘pin down’ the launch date of the upcoming series due to concerns over the pricing.