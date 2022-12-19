Samsung may reportedly delay the launch of its flagship Galaxy S23 series. The company was previously expected to bring the Samsung Galaxy S23 series phones in the first week of February, 2023. But, as per a report by ITHome, the South Korean smartphone maker is unable to ‘pin down’ the launch date of the upcoming series due to concerns over the pricing.

The report adds that Samsung is unable to decide on the pricing of Samsung Galaxy S23 series. The pricing could be finalized in the coming days or weeks. Nevertheless, the alleged features and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series have appeared online. In terms of features, the standard Galaxy S23 may not bring much changes when compared to the Galaxy 22. But the high-end models of the series may offer some tweaks.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series may consist of three phones – Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra. Recently, alleged dummy images of the phones appeared online. From the leaked images, it is clear that Samsung Galaxy S23 phones will look largely similar to the Galaxy S22 series phones. Having said that Samsung may remove the camera island, giving a cleaner and neat look.

The upcoming Samsung’s flagship series is expected to be launched in February, 2023. Sales of the handsets may begin February 17. Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The handsets are tipped to run on Android 13 operating system based One UI out-of-the-box.

As per a report by Korea IT News, Samsung Electronics’ Mobile Experience division has confirmed that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 could sport a 200MP camera sensor as the primary camera sensor. The publication has further suggested that this upcoming smartphone from Samsung will be the only phone with a 200MP camera sensor.