Wi-Fi router buying guide: Speed, range and smart home tips

We usually spend hours comparing internet plans, but barely give a thought to the Wi-Fi router. It's high time we realise that this little box sitting in a corner actually decides how strong and stable your connection will be. A weak router can slow everything down, no matter how fast your plan is. So, if you’re looking to buy a new router for your home, here’s what you need to check.

Step 1: Understanding the needs and usage Consider the size of your home: Larger or multi-level houses generally require a high-range router, mesh system, or additional extenders to ensure consistent coverage.

What’s your internet usage: Do you consume your internet for streaming, gaming, working from home, or general browsing? This will help you determine the performance level you need.

Number of devices connected to your network: Routers with better capacity and bandwidth are essential for handling multiple connections smoothly.

Step 2: Types of routers and their range coverage Standard routers: These are ideal for small or medium-sized homes where internet use is basic and limited to browsing, streaming, and a few connected devices.

Dual-band routers: These Wi-Fi routers support both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequencies. This prevents network congestion and provides better speed, especially if you have multiple users at home.

Tri-band routers: These come with one 2.4 GHz and two 5 GHz bands and are a great fit if you have many devices connected at once, like smart TVs, laptops, gaming consoles, etc.

Mesh systems: These are ideal for large homes or places where the Wi-Fi signal drops in corners or across floors. They use multiple router units placed around your home to give strong, consistent coverage everywhere.

Step 3: How much speed do you need? Your router should be able to handle the internet speed you're paying for. If your internet plan gives you 1 Gbps speed but your router can only support 300 Mbps, then you won’t get the full speed you’re promised.

Routers come with speed ratings like AC1200 or AX1800. The higher the number, the faster it can be, but keep in mind, the actual speed mostly depends on your internet plan and how your home is set up.

Step 4: Network security features You cannot compromise on your security and privacy. Therefore, your Wi-Fi router should keep your network safe from online threats. Wi-Fi routers that support WPA2 or WPA3 security are stronger and more reliable than older options like WEP. Besides, other features like firewalls, security suites (offered by internet providers) and parental controls also help keep your data safe.

Step 5: Smart home integration Today, most of us have smart devices at home, like Alexa speakers, Google Nest cameras, smart TVs, or robot vacuums. That’s why it makes sense to choose a Wi-Fi router that can easily connect and work with all of them. A good router helps everything run smoothly, whether you're asking Alexa to play music, checking your video doorbell, or streaming 4K shows on your smart TV.

In the past, we didn’t think much about which router to get. But now, with more connected devices and higher internet use, choosing the right router for your smart home is more important than ever.