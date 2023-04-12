Will Apple iPhone 15 Pro skip physical buttons? Here’s what we know

Apple iPhone 15 series may launch in September later this year. An important change coming with iPhone 15 Pro is the USB Type-C port that will replace the existing lightning port. The the Cupertino-based company is said to reduce the size of bezels and notch. As per 9to5Mac report, iPhone 15 Pro may have bezels as thin as 1.55mm. Both the front and back glass is rumoured to feature a subtle curvature of the edges that will seamlessly transition into the titanium frame of the device.