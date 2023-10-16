Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch new iPads this week, including an iPad Mini, iPad Air with M2 upgrade, and iPad 11th Gen. The announcement may come via a press release and online channels, with no official specs disclosed yet, suggests a media report. Throughout the 13-year history of the iPad, there has never been a year without new releases, and this time is no exception, says the report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a Supercharged report, Apple may unveil new additions to its iPad lineup this week. In the previous year, Apple introduced the M2-powered iPad Pro and the 10th Generation iPad in October. This October, there is speculation about the potential release of three new iPad models: the iPad Mini, iPad Air, and iPad 11th Generation. Notably, the launch is rumored to be happening as soon as tomorrow, on October 17.

Official details regarding specifications have not been disclosed, but there is potential for a processor upgrade. Although iPads with Apple's forthcoming M3 SoC are in development, it is unlikely they will be released this year, says the report. Instead, the new iPad Air may receive the M2 upgrade, while the iPad Mini could incorporate the A16 SoC, the same chip found in the current iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, as well as last year's iPhone 14 Pro models.

While Apple organized a significant event titled 'Wonderlust' on September 12 to introduce its new iPhones, it seems that a similar approach may not be taken for the new iPads. Instead, Apple is anticipated to announce them through a press release and an announcement video posted on its website, YouTube channel, and social media platforms. According to the report, Apple has also arranged briefings with specific media individuals for this week.

Throughout the 13-year history of the iPad, there has never been a year without new releases, and this time is no exception, adds the report.

