Will manufacturing challenges threaten Apple iPhone 15 launch? Here’s what report suggests

Will manufacturing challenges threaten Apple iPhone 15 launch? Here’s what report suggests2 min read 29 Jul 2023, 01:11 PM IST
Apple may face manufacturing challenges and potential delays for the iPhone 15 series due to issues with its new display upgrade and thinner bezels. However, leaks suggest that the problems may be resolved soon and may not significantly impact the launch timeline.
Apple is approaching the launch date of the iPhone 15 series, but it appears to be encountering manufacturing challenges related to its new display upgrade. Previous reports suggested that Apple might introduce a thinner bezel to the forthcoming Pro models, aiming to offer users a more extensive display. However, a recent leak indicates that this particular choice has resulted in a manufacturing issue. As a result, concerns have emerged regarding the potential for delays in the launch or availability of the iPhone 15 smartphones.
