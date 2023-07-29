Will manufacturing challenges threaten Apple iPhone 15 launch? Here’s what report suggests

Apple is approaching the launch date of the iPhone 15 series, but it appears to be encountering manufacturing challenges related to its new display upgrade. Previous reports suggested that Apple might introduce a thinner bezel to the forthcoming Pro models, aiming to offer users a more extensive display. However, a recent leak indicates that this particular choice has resulted in a manufacturing issue. As a result, concerns have emerged regarding the potential for delays in the launch or availability of the iPhone 15 smartphones.

As reported by The Information, the implementation of thinner bezels on the upcoming iPhone Pro models has led suppliers to adopt a new manufacturing process to reduce the bezel size.

Unfortunately, this change has resulted in irregularities in the LG-made displays, leading to failures in reliability tests. Apple product development followers might recall a similar situation with the Apple Watch Series 7, which experienced a launch delay of nearly a month due to a related issue.

Bloomberg corroborated the leak, acknowledging that Apple encountered a minor setback concerning the display. However, the report stated that the issue is expected to be resolved within a week or two and is not anticipated to significantly impact the launch timeline of the iPhone 15 series.

Apple tipster Ross Young further reinforced the positive news in a tweet, stating, "Latest Apple volumes by model by month through August. Pro models ramping as technical issues overcome." If these leaks hold true, there is optimism that the manufacturing challenges have been resolved and that the launch timeline may remain unaffected. Nevertheless, it is still premature to draw a definitive conclusion.

In an attempt to attract fans, Apple is rumored to introduce a more elegant iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, featuring titanium frames, a new action button, and thinner display bezels. Images and videos shared by multiple leakers, as reported by MacRumors, reveal displays with reduced bezel lines, giving the impression of a larger overall display. Regrettably, these new upgrades will not be extended to the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models this year, according to the leaks.

For standard iPhone fans, there is some positive news too. According to the leaks, the dynamic island feature, previously exclusive to the Pro models in the iPhone 14 series, will now be extended to both the non-Pro models. However, it is essential to remember that the information is based on leaks and rumors, and there has been no official confirmation yet. As such, it is best to approach this with a degree of skepticism and await the smartphones' official launch, where all features and specifications will be revealed.