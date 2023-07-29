Will manufacturing challenges threaten Apple iPhone 15 launch? Here’s what report suggests

For standard iPhone fans, there is some positive news too. According to the leaks, the dynamic island feature, previously exclusive to the Pro models in the iPhone 14 series, will now be extended to both the non-Pro models. However, it is essential to remember that the information is based on leaks and rumors, and there has been no official confirmation yet. As such, it is best to approach this with a degree of skepticism and await the smartphones' official launch, where all features and specifications will be revealed.