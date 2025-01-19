Realme is reportedly planning to expand its P series of smartphones with the launch of the Realme P3 5G in India. The third-generation lineup is anticipated to include three models: the standard Realme P3 5G, the Realme P3 Pro, and the Realme P3 Ultra. Recent leaks have provided insight into the upcoming device’s RAM, storage, and colour options, suggesting its launch could be just around the corner.

Realme P3 5G: Specifications and colour variants According to a report by91Mobiles, the Realme P3 5G, identified by the model number RMX5070, will be available in multiple configurations. The base variant is tipped to offer 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, available in Comet Grey and Nebula Pink colourways.

The higher-end models with 8GB of RAM are expected to provide users with a choice between 128GB and 256GB storage options. While the 8GB + 128GB variant is rumoured to come in all three colours—Comet Grey, Nebula Pink, and Space Silver—the top-tier 8GB + 256GB version is expected to be limited to Comet Grey and Space Silver.

Realme P3 Pro and Ultra models While details about the vanilla P3 5G remain limited, more has emerged regarding its premium siblings. According to the report, the Realme P3 Pro, associated with the model number RMX5032, is expected to feature 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Industry sources suggest it could debut in the third week of February.

The Realme P3 Ultra, identified by the model number RMX5030, is also tipped to feature 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It is rumoured to hit the Indian market by the end of January, making it the first model of the series to launch.