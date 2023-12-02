As the anticipated launch of the next generation Samsung Galaxy S series in January 2024 approaches, leaks are surfacing rapidly. The most recent leak indicates that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could come equipped with a titanium frame, aligning it with the build quality of its competitors, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Additionally, there are speculations of a flatter display, a faster chipset, and an enhanced 50MP 5x telephoto camera. Notably, there are rumors circulating that the base models, Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus, may not feature these upgraded elements.

Windows Report recently unveiled what appear to be official images of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, asserting the revelation of some exclusive features. According to the report, the flagship model is set to boast a titanium frame, while the base and Plus variants may offer an alternative aluminum armor. Notably, this marks the inaugural inclusion of a titanium chassis in a Samsung smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is set to introduce a titanium frame, as reported. The flagship phone is expected to come in four distinct colors: Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow.

Moreover, it may sport a flatter 6.8-inch QHD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is likely to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, promising a substantial enhancement in its overall performance.

In addition to these features, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is rumored to incorporate a versatile array of four rear cameras, comprising a 200MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultrawide lens, a 10MP 3x zoom lens, and a 50MP 5x periscope lens. Across all its storage variants, the smartphone is anticipated to offer 12GB of RAM. In terms of connectivity, it is expected to feature Wi-Fi 7 and Ultra Wide Band (UWB).

The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus models may forego certain features, as indicated by the report, with the absence of a titanium frame, UWB, or 5x optical zoom. These phones are expected to maintain an aluminum frame, and potential color choices may encompass Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow.

It is crucial to highlight that none of this information originates from official sources, so it should be approached with a degree of skepticism. The definitive specifications and design alterations will only be disclosed during the official launch, anticipated to take place on January 17.

