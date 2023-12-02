Will Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra get a titanium frame like the iPhone 15 Pro? This is what report suggests...
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to introduce a titanium frame, come in four colors, sport a flatter 6.8-inch QHD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.
As the anticipated launch of the next generation Samsung Galaxy S series in January 2024 approaches, leaks are surfacing rapidly. The most recent leak indicates that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could come equipped with a titanium frame, aligning it with the build quality of its competitors, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.