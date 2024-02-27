Will Virat Kohli miss IPL 2024? Sunil Gavaskar says ‘ho sakta hai ke IPL ke liye bhi…’
Sunil Gavaskar has hinted that veteran Indian batter Virat Kohli may also miss the next season of Indian Premier League. Notably, Kohli was missing in action during the 4 matches of the India vs England Test series played so far while his participating isn't yet clear for the last encounter.
Despite a great performance in this series, the Indian team has been sorely missing the services of its most experienced and stylish middle-order batsman at times during the ongoing India v England Test series. Virat Kohli has missed the first 4 matches of the ongoing series due to 'personal reasons' and there is no news yet on whether the veteran batsman will make a comeback for the final match of the series in Dharamshala.