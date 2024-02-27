Despite a great performance in this series, the Indian team has been sorely missing the services of its most experienced and stylish middle-order batsman at times during the ongoing India v England Test series. Virat Kohli has missed the first 4 matches of the ongoing series due to 'personal reasons' and there is no news yet on whether the veteran batsman will make a comeback for the final match of the series in Dharamshala.

Virat Kohli fans have been eager to see their favourite back on the cricket field and have been making their presence felt on social media. However, former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has added to the woes of Kohli fans by suggesting that the stylish batsman may not even be seen in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which starts on 22 March.

Speaking at the Star Sports' Star Nahi Far event, Gavaskar said, “Kya woh khelenge… kuchh reason ke liye khel nahin rahe hain, shaayad ho sakta hai ke IPL ke liye bhi na khele (Will he play… He is not playing because of some reason, perhaps he may not play in IPL as well,"

Notably, Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are all set to clash against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the inaugural match of the cash rich league on March 22.

Kohli also recently revealed that he and wife Anushka Sharma have welcomed a new member to their family in the form of son Akaay, and while the cricketer has not officially commented on the matter, it is widely expected that he has missed the ongoing Test series due to the birth of his second child.

Gavaskar on Dhruv Jurel:

Speaking at the same event about Dhruv Jurel, Gavaskar said, “He could be promoted up the order. Jurel could be the superstar after this performance in the Test matches. Even Akash Deep could get more exposure in RCB and play the role of the death over specialist which they were missing last season,"

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!