Looking for a powerful desktop setup? While the Mac mini is a great choice, there are plenty of alternatives, for those who prefer Windows. This article compares the mini Windows PCs available, giving you a clear look at how they stack up against the Mac mini. We'll discuss the pros and cons of each option so you can choose the one based on your needs and budget. Whether you prioritize performance or affordability, we'll help you find the ideal Windows mini PC to anchor your desktop system. Say goodbye to staying loyal to a brand and explore the options, in the world of mini Windows PCs.

Mac mini Vs Windows mini PCs

Mac Mini and Windows mini PCs have some important differences and similarities. The Mac Mini is known for its stylish design and strong performance, running on Apple's macOS, which works smoothly with other Apple devices. In contrast, Windows mini PCs come in many configurations from different brands, offering more choices for hardware and pricing.

Both the Mac Mini and Windows mini PCs can have powerful processors, enough RAM, and fast storage. But the Mac Mini is usually more expensive than most Windows mini PCs with similar specs.

In terms of software, the Mac Mini uses macOS, which is easy to use and has good security. Windows mini PCs use different versions of Windows, which work with a wide range of software and devices.

To decide between a Mac Mini and a Windows mini PC, think about what you need and prefer. The Mac Mini gives a high-end experience and works well with other Apple products. Windows mini PCs offer more options and are often more affordable.

Who would choose a Mac mini?

Mac computers are well-known for their ability to handle professional creative tasks such as video editing, graphic design, and music production with ease. The Mac mini, in particular, is favoured for its powerful performance and the wide range of professional software available on macOS, including popular applications like Final Cut Pro and Adobe Creative Suite.

Another reason to choose the Mac mini is its sleek and compact design, which fits seamlessly into modern and minimalist workspaces. If you already own other Apple devices such as an iPhone or iPad, the Mac mini is a smart choice due to its seamless integration with these devices. Tasks like file sharing and continuity are much simpler between Apple devices.

Moreover, users who prioritize security and privacy may prefer the Mac mini for its strong built-in security features, regular software updates, and macOS's reputation for being less susceptible to malware compared to Windows.

Also read: Gaming PCs for ultimate gaming experience: Check out top options

Who would choose mini Windows PC?

Users choose a mini Windows PC for their computer needs while being compact and affordable. Firstly, people who want to save money might choose a mini Windows PC because they are usually cheaper than Macs or big desktop PCs, making them a more affordable option.

Secondly, people who like using the Windows operating system might choose a mini Windows PC because it works with a number of different software and devices, and it's easy to change and upgrade parts of the computer.

Thirdly, businesses and organizations might choose mini Windows PCs because they are small and can do many different tasks, so they are good for offices or for specific jobs.

Also, people who are looking for specific parts in their computer, like responsive processors or good graphics cards, might choose a mini Windows PC because they can choose exactly what they need for their computer.

Also read: Best gaming PCs in India: 10 high-performance rigs for you

What are some good mini Windows PCs to pick?

2. Intel 8Th Gen Nuc Core I5 Mini Pc (Intel Core I5 Nuc Nuc8I5Beh+8Gb Ddr4 Ram+500Gb Ssd)Windows 10,Intel,Black

The Intel 8th Gen NUC Core i5 Mini PC is a powerful and compact gaming solution. It boasts an 8th Gen Intel Quad-Core i5-8259U processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and a 500GB SSD for responsive performance. With Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655, it delivers smooth visuals. Connectivity options include WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI, USB ports, and Thunderbolt 3 for dual monitor support and 4K capabilities. Its compact design makes it ideal for small spaces, and while it doesn't come with an operating system, it's a versatile and powerful option for gaming enthusiasts.

3. Gmktec Nucbox K2 Gaming Mini Pc Windows 11 Pro Amd Ryzen 7 7735Hs Up To 4.75Ghz 32Gb Ddr5 1Tb Pcie Ssd Amd Radeon 680M All In One Prebuilt Computer,2 X Hdmi,1X Usb4,4X Usb Ports,Wifi 6,Bt5.2-Black

The GMKtec Nucbox K2 Gaming Mini PC is a compact powerhouse featuring an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor with 8 cores and 16 threads, offering a base clock of 4.0 GHz and boosting up to 5.20 GHz. This mini PC comes preinstalled with Windows 11 Pro and is designed to deliver exceptional performance in gaming, productivity, and office work. With 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB PCIe SSD, it provides ample memory and storage for demanding tasks, the storage and RAM is upgradable. The Nucbox K2 supports 4K triple screen display, thanks to its AMD Radeon 680M GPU.

4. Beelink SER3 Versatile Mini PC Windows 10 Pro, AMD Ryzen 7 3750H(up to 4GHz) 4C/8T, Dual Channel RAM Up to 64GB, Radeon RX Vega 10 Graphics 4K@60Hz Three Screen Display Support Win11(16GB/500GB)

The Beelink SER3 Versatile Mini PC is a compact and powerful computing solution suitable for personal, gaming, and business use. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 3750H processor with a base clock speed of 4 GHz, it offers smooth performance for a variety of tasks. The mini PC supports dual-channel RAM up to 64GB, allowing for seamless multitasking and efficient operation. With Radeon RX Vega 10 graphics, it can handle 4K@60Hz three-screen display, providing crisp and clear visuals. The mini PC comes preinstalled with Windows 10 Pro and is upgradeable to Windows 11. Its connectivity options include Wi-Fi and four USB ports, making it a versatile and convenient choice for various computing needs.

Also read: Master your game with the best PC controllers for unmatched gaming performance

5. ACEMAGICIAN Mini PC, AMD Ryzen 5 5600U 16GB DDR4 512GB SSD Mini PC Windows 11 Pro, 4K@60Hz Triple Display Dual Ethernet Mini Desktop Computers WiFi BT 4.2, Support Auto Power On

The ACEMAGICIAN Mini PC is a compact and powerful computing solution designed for everyday use. It features an AMD Ryzen 5 5600U processor, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB SSD, providing fast and responsive performance for various tasks. The mini PC runs on Windows 11 Pro and supports 4K@60Hz triple display, making it suitable for multimedia and productivity applications. It also features dual Ethernet ports, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, and supports auto power on, ensuring convenient connectivity and ease of use. The ACEMAGICIAN Mini PC is a reliable and versatile choice for users looking for a compact desktop solution.

6. KAMRUI [Gaming PC] Mini PC AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Up to 4.3GHz, 16GB RAM 512GB SSD Small Computer Windows 11, Radeon Vega 8 Micro Desktop PERF Adjustable, RGB Light, Upgrade Capacity, 4K HDMI DP Type-C

The KAMRUI Gaming PC Mini PC is a powerful and compact gaming solution featuring an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor with speeds of up to 4.3GHz. It comes equipped with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for fast and responsive performance. Running on Windows 11 Pro, this mini PC offers a smooth and immersive gaming experience. The Radeon Vega 8 graphics deliver excellent visuals, while the micro desktop design makes it ideal for small spaces. Special features include adjustable performance settings, RGB lighting for customization, upgrade capacity for future enhancements, and connectivity options like 4K HDMI, DisplayPort, and Type-C ports for versatile use.

FAQs

Question : What is the difference between a mini Windows PC and a regular desktop PC?

Ans : Mini Windows PCs are smaller and more compact, often with less powerful hardware, while regular desktop PCs are larger and offer more customization options.

Question : Are mini Windows PCs good for gaming?

Ans : Mini Windows PCs can be good for casual gaming, but for high-end gaming, you may need to consider a larger desktop PC with a dedicated graphics card.

Question : Can I connect multiple monitors to a mini Windows PC?

Ans : Yes, many mini Windows PCs support multiple monitor setups, but you may need to use adapters or docking stations depending on the ports available on the PC.

Question : How long do mini Windows PCs typically last?

Ans : The lifespan of a mini Windows PC depends on usage and maintenance, but with proper care, they can last for several years before needing an upgrade.

Question : Can I upgrade the RAM in a mini Windows PC?

Ans : Yes, most mini Windows PCs allow for RAM upgrades, but it's important to check the specific model for compatibility and maximum supported RAM.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act of 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!