Pebble has introduced the Game of Thrones smartwatch to the Indian market , debuting on a Friday. This wearable gadget features a circular design that encompasses a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with an always-on mode. The watch showcases interactive watch faces inspired by GoT and is bundled with leather straps, as per the company's description. Facilitating smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth, it enables call-taking and supports various sports and fitness tracking capabilities. Boasting a 250mAh battery, the Pebble Game of Thrones smartwatch touts a standby time of up to seven days.

Pebble Game of Thrones smartwatch: Price

Pebble has priced the Game of Thrones smartwatch at Rs. 5,499 in India, and it can be purchased through Pebble's official website and Amazon. The Pebble Game of Thrones-themed smartwatch comes in Black, Grey, and Gold color choices.

Pebble Game of Thrones smartwatch: Specifications

Pebble's newly introduced Game of Thrones smartwatch features a circular dial accompanied by leather straps and a button shaped like a crown. It boasts a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with the choice of an always-on mode. This latest creation from the wearable manufacturer facilitates Bluetooth calling through a paired smartphone, allowing users to answer calls directly from the watch. It is compatible with both iOS and Android smartphones.

The exclusive smartwatch has the ability to monitor diverse health metrics such as blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) levels, heart rate, and sleep patterns. It also provides support for monitoring various sports and fitness undertakings. The watch provides interactive Game of Thrones-themed watch faces for selection. As per the company, it holds an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

This Pebble Game of Thrones smartwatch runs on a 250mAh battery, delivering a claimed seven days of usage on a single charge. It features magnetic charging, as per the company's specifications. Additional features of the watch encompass a calculator app, alarm clock, torch utilizing the watch display, stopwatch, and music controls. It weighs in at 172g.