Winter is here on your wrist: Pebble's Game of Thrones smartwatch with BT calling launched in India1 min read 26 Aug 2023, 09:37 AM IST
Pebble debuts Game of Thrones smartwatch in India with circular design, AMOLED display, and fitness tracking capabilities. Priced at Rs. 5,499.
Pebble has introduced the Game of Thrones smartwatch to the Indian market, debuting on a Friday. This wearable gadget features a circular design that encompasses a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with an always-on mode. The watch showcases interactive watch faces inspired by GoT and is bundled with leather straps, as per the company's description. Facilitating smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth, it enables call-taking and supports various sports and fitness tracking capabilities. Boasting a 250mAh battery, the Pebble Game of Thrones smartwatch touts a standby time of up to seven days.