Wireless charging, flagship camera & other rumoured features of Google Pixel 7a

The smartphone is said to debut in 2023. As per the publication, the upcoming affordable Pixel 7a phone is likely to be ‘far more premium’ than the previous Pixel - A series phones. The report cites a leak by Digital Chat Station which said that Pixel 7a series may come powered by the company’s own Google Tensor G2 chipset. To compare, Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are also powered by the same processor.