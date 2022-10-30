Wireless charging, flagship camera & other rumoured features of Google Pixel 7a

Google is working on the affordable model of its Pixel 7 series. Likely to be called Google Pixel 7a, the smartphone is subject to numerous leaks and rumours recently. Adding to the long list is a report by 9to5Google which says that it has learned about a Pixel device codenamed `Lynx’. It says that this device could be Google Pixel 7a.
Google is working on the affordable model of its Pixel 7 series. Likely to be called Google Pixel 7a, the smartphone is subject to numerous leaks and rumours recently. Adding to the long list is a report by 9to5Google which says that it has learned about a Pixel device codenamed `Lynx’. It says that this device could be Google Pixel 7a.
The smartphone is said to debut in 2023. As per the publication, the upcoming affordable Pixel 7a phone is likely to be ‘far more premium’ than the previous Pixel - A series phones. The report cites a leak by Digital Chat Station which said that Pixel 7a series may come powered by the company’s own Google Tensor G2 chipset. To compare, Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are also powered by the same processor.
The smartphone is said to debut in 2023. As per the publication, the upcoming affordable Pixel 7a phone is likely to be ‘far more premium’ than the previous Pixel - A series phones. The report cites a leak by Digital Chat Station which said that Pixel 7a series may come powered by the company’s own Google Tensor G2 chipset. To compare, Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are also powered by the same processor.
For optics, the Pixel 7a phone is said to offer a triple camera system on the back. The rear camera system, as per 9to5Google will feature the same Samsung GN1 sensor with 1/1.3-inch aperture, 50MP camera that debuted in the Pixel 6 series. This may be paired with two additional rear sensors, a Sony IMX787 (1/1.3-inch, 64MP sensor) for telephoto and a Sony IMX712 (unknown size, 13MP sensor) for ultrawide. The latter camera sensor is also tipped to feature at the front for selfies.
For optics, the Pixel 7a phone is said to offer a triple camera system on the back. The rear camera system, as per 9to5Google will feature the same Samsung GN1 sensor with 1/1.3-inch aperture, 50MP camera that debuted in the Pixel 6 series. This may be paired with two additional rear sensors, a Sony IMX787 (1/1.3-inch, 64MP sensor) for telephoto and a Sony IMX712 (unknown size, 13MP sensor) for ultrawide. The latter camera sensor is also tipped to feature at the front for selfies.
Additionally, Pixel 7a (codename Lynx) is said to offer wireless charging support. As first spotted by Android researcher Kuba Wojciechowski, the Lynx Pixel 7a may come with a “P9222" chip for wireless charging. It is likely that the phone may support wireless charging support for up to 5watt only.