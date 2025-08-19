Wireless printers under ₹10000 for effortless printing at home and office: Top 7 picks from Canon, HP and others

Home or office printing is easier than ever with wireless printers under ₹10000. The best printer models in this range let you print, scan, and copy with ease, all while connecting effortlessly to Wi-Fi. Mobile printing, cloud support, and user-friendly apps make managing documents fast and convenient. Many printers deliver crisp text and vibrant colours, ideal for school projects, work reports, or personal photos. Compact designs save space, and energy-efficient options help keep running costs low.

Easy setup processes and user-friendly interfaces simplify operation, while reliable cartridge options maintain consistent performance. Fast print speeds, support for multiple paper sizes, and advanced features like mobile apps or automatic document feeders make daily tasks smoother. Selecting the best wireless printers under ₹10000 ensures productivity, convenience, and high-quality results at an affordable price.

The Canon Pixma E477 All-in-One wireless printer under ₹10000 that blends affordable printing with smart connectivity. It delivers clear outputs with a resolution of 4800 x 600 dpi, supporting colour and monochrome prints at 4 ppm and 8 ppm respectively. Designed for homes and small offices, it also offers scanning and copying functions via its flatbed CIS scanner. The Auto Power On feature and energy-efficient cartridges further enhance usability, while its compact white-and-blue design fits easily into modern setups.

Specifications Connectivity USB, Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, Cloud Print Printing Technology Inkjet Maximum Speed 8 ppm (Black), 4 ppm (Colour) Dimension (approx) Compact, lightweight at 3.5 kg Reasons to buy Cost-efficient cartridges with decent page yield Wireless printing through apps and cloud services Reason to avoid No automatic duplex printing

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the low printing cost, wireless setup, and crisp outputs. Many highlight its compact size and ease of use, though some wish duplex printing was available.

Why choose this product?

Pick this if you want an affordable, compact all-in-one printer with versatile wireless printing for home or small office needs.

The HP Ink Advantage 2878 WiFi Colour Printer is a versatile wireless printer under ₹10000 designed for home use. It offers printing, scanning, and copying with reliable performance and high-speed outputs of up to 7.5 ppm (black) and 5.5 ppm (colour). Compatible with multiple paper sizes including A4, B5, and DL envelopes, it handles daily tasks efficiently. Wireless setup is simple with the HP Smart app, allowing printing from smartphones or cloud services like Dropbox and Google Drive. Dual-band Wi-Fi ensures stable and fast connectivity, while USB 2.0 support adds flexibility. Backed by a one-year on-site warranty, the printer is ideal for anyone seeking a compact, dependable, and feature-rich home printing solution.

Specifications Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB 2.0 Printing Technology Inkjet Maximum Speed 7.5 ppm (Black), 5.5 ppm (Colour) Dimension/Weight Approx. 3.42 kg Reasons to buy All-in-one print, scan, and copy functionality Easy mobile printing via HP Smart app and cloud integration Dual-band Wi-Fi for reliable connections Reason to avoid Printing speed moderate compared to office-grade printers Uses original HP cartridges for best results

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its simple setup, wireless printing convenience, and consistent print quality. Many note the compact design is suitable for home use, though some mention the cost of original ink cartridges.

Why choose this product?

Opt for the HP 2878 if you want an easy-to-use, home-friendly all-in-one printer with mobile and cloud connectivity, reliable performance, and versatile paper handling.

The Canon Pixma TS307a Single Function wireless printer under ₹10000 that offers compact and reliable colour printing for home use. Delivering sharp prints with a maximum resolution of 4800 x 1200 dpi, it supports both monochrome and colour outputs at speeds of 7.7 ppm and 4 ppm respectively. The USB and Wi-Fi connectivity allows easy mobile printing via Apple AirPrint, Mopria, PIXMA Cloud Link, or the Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY app. Borderless printing enhances photo projects, while compatibility with standard A4 paper and a 60-sheet input tray keeps daily tasks efficient.

Specifications Connectivity USB 2.0, Wi-Fi Printing Technology Inkjet Maximum Speed 7.7 ppm (Monochrome), 4 ppm (Colour) Dimension/Weight Approx. 2.9 kg Reasons to buy Compact design ideal for home use Wireless and mobile printing support for convenience Borderless printing for photos Reason to avoid Print-only functionality, no scanning or copying Small input tray limits bulk printing

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight its ease of setup, reliable wireless printing, and crisp print quality. Some note that the page yield is low and printing speed is moderate for larger documents.

Why choose this product?

Pick the Canon TS307a if you need a simple, home-friendly wireless printer that delivers quality prints, supports mobile printing, and fits easily in small spaces.

VALUE FOR MONEY 4. Xerox Phaser 3020_BI Single Function Wireless Printer (White) Loading Suggestions...

The Xerox Phaser 3020_BI Single Function Wireless Printer is a compact and efficient monochrome printer ideal for home or small office use. Delivering fast printing speeds of up to 20 ppm, it handles documents quickly and reliably. Wireless connectivity allows printing from multiple devices without hassle, while Hi-Speed USB 2.0 ensures stable and fast data transfer. The 150-sheet input tray reduces interruptions and keeps workflow smooth. Energy-efficient operation, quiet printing, and easy-to-use controls make it practical for daily use, all packed in a sleek white design.

Specifications Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB 2.0 Printing Technology Laser Maximum Speed 20 ppm (Monochrome) Dimension/Weight Approx. 4.1 kg Reasons to buy Fast monochrome printing at 20 ppm Wireless and USB connectivity for versatile use Large 150-sheet tray for fewer paper refills Reason to avoid Monochrome only, no colour printing Single-function printer, no scanning or copying

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its speed, reliability, and compact design. The wireless feature is praised for convenience, though some wish it supported colour printing.

Why choose this product?

Opt for the Xerox Phaser 3020_BI if you need a fast, compact, and reliable monochrome printer for everyday home or office tasks.

The HP Ink Advantage 4278 WiFi Colour Printer is a versatile all-in-one solution designed for home and small office use. It delivers high-quality printing at speeds up to 8.5 ppm (black) and 5.5 ppm (colour), while the 35-page automatic document feeder streamlines scanning and copying tasks. Wireless printing is simple via dual-band Wi-Fi and the HP Smart app, allowing printing, scanning, and faxing from smartphones or cloud services like Dropbox and Google Drive. High-speed USB 2.0 adds flexibility, and the compact design with Bluebreeze accents fits easily into modern spaces.

Specifications Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB 2.0 Printing Technology Inkjet Maximum Speed 8.5 ppm (Black), 5.5 ppm (Colour) Dimension/Weight Approx. 4.82 kg Reasons to buy All-in-one functionality: print, scan, copy, and mobile fax Automatic Document Feeder for faster scanning and copying Dual-band Wi-Fi and HP Smart app for easy wireless printing Reason to avoid Uses original HP cartridges for best results Moderate printing speed for larger volumes

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its mobile printing capabilities, easy setup, and reliable performance. Many find the automatic document feeder convenient for scanning multiple pages, though some mention the cost of original cartridges.

Why choose this product?

Opt for the HP 4278 if you want a compact, all-in-one wireless printer with an automatic document feeder, mobile printing, and versatile functionality for home or small office use.

The Canon PIXMA MG3070S All-in-One WiFi Inkjet Printer is designed for home and small office use, offering print, scan, and copy capabilities in a compact footprint. It produces high-quality prints at speeds of 8 ppm (monochrome) and 4 ppm (colour) with a maximum resolution of 4800 x 600 dpi. Wireless printing is seamless via Wi-Fi, USB, or the Canon Selphy app, allowing convenient access from smartphones and laptops. Compatible with various paper sizes including A4, A5, B5, envelopes, and photo paper, it also supports manual duplex printing.

Specifications Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB, Canon Selphy App Printing Technology Inkjet Maximum Speed 8 ppm (Black & White), 4 ppm (Colour) Dimension/Weight Approx. 3.5 kg Reasons to buy All-in-one functionality: print, scan, and copy Compact design suitable for home and small offices Wireless printing via Wi-Fi and Canon Selphy app Reason to avoid Manual duplex printing only Moderate printing speed, best for low-volume use

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users highlight its ease of setup, reliable wireless printing, and crisp print quality. Some note that it is ideal for light printing tasks, with low monthly usage being most efficient.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Canon PIXMA MG3070S if you want a compact, versatile, and wireless all-in-one printer for home or small office use, delivering good-quality prints and convenient mobile printing.

The HP Ink Advantage Ultra 4826 Wi-Fi Printer is an all-in-one solution ideal for home use, offering print, copy, and scan functions. Equipped with a flatbed scanner, it delivers sharp documents and vibrant colour prints with the included HP 47 Black and Tri-colour cartridges. Dual-band self-reset Wi-Fi and Hi-Speed USB 2.0 ensure fast, reliable connectivity for seamless printing from multiple devices. With speeds up to 7.5 ppm (black) and 5.5 ppm (colour), it handles daily tasks efficiently. A simple LCD interface with LED indicators and control buttons makes operation easy, while support for A4, B5, A6, and DL envelopes adds versatility.

Specifications Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB 2.0 Printing Technology Inkjet Maximum Speed 7.5 ppm (Black), 5.5 ppm (Colour) Dimensions/Weight 42.4 x 55.5 x 24.5 cm, 4.5 kg Reasons to buy All-in-one functionality: print, copy, scan Dual-band self-reset Wi-Fi and Hi-Speed USB 2.0 for reliable connectivity Easy-to-use LCD interface with LED indicators Reason to avoid Moderate print speed for heavy-volume tasks Colour printing costs slightly higher per page

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its reliability, ease of setup via HP Smart app, and vibrant print quality. Many appreciate the dual-band Wi-Fi and flatbed scanner for home and school tasks.

Why choose this product?

Pick the HP Ink Advantage Ultra 4826 if you want a versatile, reliable all-in-one printer with easy connectivity, efficient performance, and a compact design for home or small office use.

Are ink tank printers better than cartridge printers? Ink tank printers are ideal for frequent printing because they offer a higher page yield and lower running costs. Cartridge printers suit occasional use but can be more expensive over time. Choosing the right model depends on your printing volume and budget, making ink tanks cost-effective for regular home or office use.

Are these wireless printers under ₹ 10000 suitable for small offices? Yes, many wireless printers under ₹10000 are perfect for small office environments. All-in-one models with fast print speeds, duplex printing, and high-capacity cartridges ensure reliable performance for daily office tasks, while Wi-Fi connectivity allows multiple devices to share the printer efficiently.

How easy is setup for these wireless printers under ₹ 10000? Setup is generally simple, especially for wireless printers under ₹10000. Most models include step-by-step instructions, smartphone apps, and USB or Wi-Fi connectivity. Even first-time users can connect quickly, print, scan, and copy without technical difficulties, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience for home or office use.

Factors to consider before buying the best printer under ₹ 10,000: Functionality : Select an all-in-one printer that can print, scan, and copy to cover all your home or office needs.

: Select an all-in-one printer that can print, scan, and copy to cover all your home or office needs. Connectivity : Look for Wi-Fi, USB, and mobile app support for hassle-free printing from laptops, smartphones, or tablets.

: Look for Wi-Fi, USB, and mobile app support for hassle-free printing from laptops, smartphones, or tablets. Type of Printer : Decide between inkjet printers for colour output and laser printers for fast monochrome printing.

: Decide between inkjet printers for colour output and laser printers for fast monochrome printing. Ink Refill Options : Check the cartridge yield or ink tank capacity to ensure cost-effective long-term use.

: Check the cartridge yield or ink tank capacity to ensure cost-effective long-term use. Print Speed : Consider pages per minute to match your printing requirements and avoid delays.

: Consider pages per minute to match your printing requirements and avoid delays. Paper Handling : Ensure sufficient input and output tray capacity for larger print jobs without frequent refills.

: Ensure sufficient input and output tray capacity for larger print jobs without frequent refills. Usage Frequency : Choose a model suitable for daily, heavy use or occasional printing based on your needs.

: Choose a model suitable for daily, heavy use or occasional printing based on your needs. Running Cost : Ink tank printers usually provide better value and lower per-page cost compared to cartridge models.

: Ink tank printers usually provide better value and lower per-page cost compared to cartridge models. OS Compatibility: Verify the printer supports your device’s operating system for smooth setup and performance. Top 3 features of the best wireless printer under ₹ 10,000:

Best printer under ₹ 10,000 Printing Technology Connectivity Technology Special Feature Canon Pixma E477 All-in-One Wireless Ink Efficient Colour Printer Inkjet USB, Wi-Fi Auto Power On, Low cost cartridge HP Ink Advantage 2878 WiFi Colour Printer Inkjet Wi-Fi High-speed USB 2.0 Connectivity Canon Pixma TS307a Single Function Wireless Inkjet Colour Printer Inkjet Wi-Fi, USB Borderless Printing Xerox Phaser 3020_BI Single Function Wireless Printer Laser Wi-Fi, USB Energy Efficient, Quiet Printing, Easy-to-Use Controls HP Ink Advantage 4278 WiFi Colour Printer Inkjet Wi-Fi, USB, Network Ready, Auto Document Feeder Canon PIXMA MG3070S All in One Inkjet App, USB, Wi-Fi Auto Power On, Durable, Wireless HP Ink Advantage Ultra 4826 Inkjet Wi-Fi Copy, Display Screen, Print, Scan

