Wireless printers under ₹10000 for effortless printing at home and office: Top 7 picks from Canon, HP and others

Home or office printing is easier than ever with wireless printers under ₹10000. The best printer models in this range let you print, scan, and copy with ease, all while connecting effortlessly to Wi-Fi. Mobile printing, cloud support, and user-friendly apps make managing documents fast and convenient. Many printers deliver crisp text and vibrant colours, ideal for school projects, work reports, or personal photos. Compact designs save space, and energy-efficient options help keep running costs low.
Easy setup processes and user-friendly interfaces simplify operation, while reliable cartridge options maintain consistent performance. Fast print speeds, support for multiple paper sizes, and advanced features like mobile apps or automatic document feeders make daily tasks smoother. Selecting the best wireless printers under ₹10000 ensures productivity, convenience, and high-quality results at an affordable price.
The Canon Pixma E477 All-in-One wireless printer under ₹10000 that blends affordable printing with smart connectivity. It delivers clear outputs with a resolution of 4800 x 600 dpi, supporting colour and monochrome prints at 4 ppm and 8 ppm respectively. Designed for homes and small offices, it also offers scanning and copying functions via its flatbed CIS scanner. The Auto Power On feature and energy-efficient cartridges further enhance usability, while its compact white-and-blue design fits easily into modern setups.
Cost-efficient cartridges with decent page yield
Wireless printing through apps and cloud services
No automatic duplex printing
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the low printing cost, wireless setup, and crisp outputs. Many highlight its compact size and ease of use, though some wish duplex printing was available.
Why choose this product?
Pick this if you want an affordable, compact all-in-one printer with versatile wireless printing for home or small office needs.
The HP Ink Advantage 2878 WiFi Colour Printer is a versatile wireless printer under ₹10000 designed for home use. It offers printing, scanning, and copying with reliable performance and high-speed outputs of up to 7.5 ppm (black) and 5.5 ppm (colour). Compatible with multiple paper sizes including A4, B5, and DL envelopes, it handles daily tasks efficiently. Wireless setup is simple with the HP Smart app, allowing printing from smartphones or cloud services like Dropbox and Google Drive. Dual-band Wi-Fi ensures stable and fast connectivity, while USB 2.0 support adds flexibility. Backed by a one-year on-site warranty, the printer is ideal for anyone seeking a compact, dependable, and feature-rich home printing solution.
All-in-one print, scan, and copy functionality
Easy mobile printing via HP Smart app and cloud integration
Dual-band Wi-Fi for reliable connections
Printing speed moderate compared to office-grade printers
Uses original HP cartridges for best results
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise its simple setup, wireless printing convenience, and consistent print quality. Many note the compact design is suitable for home use, though some mention the cost of original ink cartridges.
Why choose this product?
Opt for the HP 2878 if you want an easy-to-use, home-friendly all-in-one printer with mobile and cloud connectivity, reliable performance, and versatile paper handling.
The Canon Pixma TS307a Single Function wireless printer under ₹10000 that offers compact and reliable colour printing for home use. Delivering sharp prints with a maximum resolution of 4800 x 1200 dpi, it supports both monochrome and colour outputs at speeds of 7.7 ppm and 4 ppm respectively. The USB and Wi-Fi connectivity allows easy mobile printing via Apple AirPrint, Mopria, PIXMA Cloud Link, or the Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY app. Borderless printing enhances photo projects, while compatibility with standard A4 paper and a 60-sheet input tray keeps daily tasks efficient.
Compact design ideal for home use
Wireless and mobile printing support for convenience
Borderless printing for photos
Print-only functionality, no scanning or copying
Small input tray limits bulk printing
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers highlight its ease of setup, reliable wireless printing, and crisp print quality. Some note that the page yield is low and printing speed is moderate for larger documents.
Why choose this product?
Pick the Canon TS307a if you need a simple, home-friendly wireless printer that delivers quality prints, supports mobile printing, and fits easily in small spaces.
The Xerox Phaser 3020_BI Single Function Wireless Printer is a compact and efficient monochrome printer ideal for home or small office use. Delivering fast printing speeds of up to 20 ppm, it handles documents quickly and reliably. Wireless connectivity allows printing from multiple devices without hassle, while Hi-Speed USB 2.0 ensures stable and fast data transfer. The 150-sheet input tray reduces interruptions and keeps workflow smooth. Energy-efficient operation, quiet printing, and easy-to-use controls make it practical for daily use, all packed in a sleek white design.
Fast monochrome printing at 20 ppm
Wireless and USB connectivity for versatile use
Large 150-sheet tray for fewer paper refills
Monochrome only, no colour printing
Single-function printer, no scanning or copying
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its speed, reliability, and compact design. The wireless feature is praised for convenience, though some wish it supported colour printing.
Why choose this product?
Opt for the Xerox Phaser 3020_BI if you need a fast, compact, and reliable monochrome printer for everyday home or office tasks.
The HP Ink Advantage 4278 WiFi Colour Printer is a versatile all-in-one solution designed for home and small office use. It delivers high-quality printing at speeds up to 8.5 ppm (black) and 5.5 ppm (colour), while the 35-page automatic document feeder streamlines scanning and copying tasks. Wireless printing is simple via dual-band Wi-Fi and the HP Smart app, allowing printing, scanning, and faxing from smartphones or cloud services like Dropbox and Google Drive. High-speed USB 2.0 adds flexibility, and the compact design with Bluebreeze accents fits easily into modern spaces.
All-in-one functionality: print, scan, copy, and mobile fax
Automatic Document Feeder for faster scanning and copying
Dual-band Wi-Fi and HP Smart app for easy wireless printing
Uses original HP cartridges for best results
Moderate printing speed for larger volumes
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its mobile printing capabilities, easy setup, and reliable performance. Many find the automatic document feeder convenient for scanning multiple pages, though some mention the cost of original cartridges.
Why choose this product?
Opt for the HP 4278 if you want a compact, all-in-one wireless printer with an automatic document feeder, mobile printing, and versatile functionality for home or small office use.
The Canon PIXMA MG3070S All-in-One WiFi Inkjet Printer is designed for home and small office use, offering print, scan, and copy capabilities in a compact footprint. It produces high-quality prints at speeds of 8 ppm (monochrome) and 4 ppm (colour) with a maximum resolution of 4800 x 600 dpi. Wireless printing is seamless via Wi-Fi, USB, or the Canon Selphy app, allowing convenient access from smartphones and laptops. Compatible with various paper sizes including A4, A5, B5, envelopes, and photo paper, it also supports manual duplex printing.
All-in-one functionality: print, scan, and copy
Compact design suitable for home and small offices
Wireless printing via Wi-Fi and Canon Selphy app
Manual duplex printing only
Moderate printing speed, best for low-volume use
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users highlight its ease of setup, reliable wireless printing, and crisp print quality. Some note that it is ideal for light printing tasks, with low monthly usage being most efficient.
Why choose this product?
Choose the Canon PIXMA MG3070S if you want a compact, versatile, and wireless all-in-one printer for home or small office use, delivering good-quality prints and convenient mobile printing.
The HP Ink Advantage Ultra 4826 Wi-Fi Printer is an all-in-one solution ideal for home use, offering print, copy, and scan functions. Equipped with a flatbed scanner, it delivers sharp documents and vibrant colour prints with the included HP 47 Black and Tri-colour cartridges. Dual-band self-reset Wi-Fi and Hi-Speed USB 2.0 ensure fast, reliable connectivity for seamless printing from multiple devices. With speeds up to 7.5 ppm (black) and 5.5 ppm (colour), it handles daily tasks efficiently. A simple LCD interface with LED indicators and control buttons makes operation easy, while support for A4, B5, A6, and DL envelopes adds versatility.
All-in-one functionality: print, copy, scan
Dual-band self-reset Wi-Fi and Hi-Speed USB 2.0 for reliable connectivity
Easy-to-use LCD interface with LED indicators
Moderate print speed for heavy-volume tasks
Colour printing costs slightly higher per page
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise its reliability, ease of setup via HP Smart app, and vibrant print quality. Many appreciate the dual-band Wi-Fi and flatbed scanner for home and school tasks.
Why choose this product?
Pick the HP Ink Advantage Ultra 4826 if you want a versatile, reliable all-in-one printer with easy connectivity, efficient performance, and a compact design for home or small office use.
Ink tank printers are ideal for frequent printing because they offer a higher page yield and lower running costs. Cartridge printers suit occasional use but can be more expensive over time. Choosing the right model depends on your printing volume and budget, making ink tanks cost-effective for regular home or office use.
Yes, many wireless printers under ₹10000 are perfect for small office environments. All-in-one models with fast print speeds, duplex printing, and high-capacity cartridges ensure reliable performance for daily office tasks, while Wi-Fi connectivity allows multiple devices to share the printer efficiently.
Setup is generally simple, especially for wireless printers under ₹10000. Most models include step-by-step instructions, smartphone apps, and USB or Wi-Fi connectivity. Even first-time users can connect quickly, print, scan, and copy without technical difficulties, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience for home or office use.
|Best printer under ₹10,000
|Printing Technology
|Connectivity Technology
|Special Feature
Canon Pixma E477 All-in-One Wireless Ink Efficient Colour Printer
|Inkjet
|USB, Wi-Fi
|Auto Power On, Low cost cartridge
HP Ink Advantage 2878 WiFi Colour Printer
|Inkjet
|Wi-Fi
|High-speed USB 2.0 Connectivity
Canon Pixma TS307a Single Function Wireless Inkjet Colour Printer
|Inkjet
|Wi-Fi, USB
Borderless Printing
Xerox Phaser 3020_BI Single Function Wireless Printer
|Laser
|Wi-Fi, USB
|Energy Efficient, Quiet Printing, Easy-to-Use Controls
HP Ink Advantage 4278 WiFi Colour Printer
|Inkjet
|Wi-Fi, USB,
|Network Ready, Auto Document Feeder
Canon PIXMA MG3070S All in One
|Inkjet
|App, USB, Wi-Fi
|Auto Power On, Durable, Wireless
HP Ink Advantage Ultra 4826
|Inkjet
|Wi-Fi
|Copy, Display Screen, Print, Scan
FAQs
What does an all-in-one printer do?
An all-in-one printer handles printing, scanning, and copying. Certain models also include faxing and wireless connectivity for added convenience.
Are compact printers suitable for scanning?
Yes, many compact models come with built-in scanners and copying capabilities, making them versatile for home or office use.
Will these printers work with my computer?
Most modern printers support both Windows and macOS, ensuring easy setup and seamless compatibility with your devices.
Which features matter most in a home or office printer?
Look for wireless connectivity, fast print speeds, duplex printing, and low cost per page to get the best combination of efficiency and value.