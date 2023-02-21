With OnePlus 11 5G’s Hasselblad camera, every portrait is a masterpiece

For a flagship smartphone to stand out in the crowd today, its photographic prowess is an important determinant. In this arena, OnePlus has carved a niche for itself with smartphones that have redefined the limits of the capabilities of smartphone cameras. The latest flagship offering from OnePlus, the One Plus 11 5G was unveiled at the OnePlus Cloud 11 launch event that was held in Delhi NCR on February 7. Akin to its predecessors, the OnePlus 11 5G pushes those limits with its awe-inspiring camera capabilities.

OnePlus’ partnership with the Sweden-based camera manufacturer – Hasselblad started with the OnePlus 9 series and it was the first in the industry to introduce the Hasselblad camera system in a smartphone. With the OnePlus 11 5G, the experience gets all the more mesmerizing as it comes with the 3rd generation Hasselblad camera.

If creating extraordinary portrait images using your smartphone camera has seemed an elusive pursuit, the OnePlus 11 5G’s Hasselblad portrait mode helps you change that. The main camera sensor works in tandem with the IMX709 portrait tele lens to deliver DSLR-like depth-tracking, natural bokeh, and flares. Benchmarked against Hasselblad optical standards for creating breathtaking portrait photographs, the OnePlus 11 5G’s portrait mode simulates professional natural bokeh and flare effects comparable to those captured by a Hasselblad camera with XCD 30mm and 65mm lenses.

Gone are the days when you would have to rely on image filter apps or Instagram filters to get that desirable colour pop in your photos. Thanks to the all-new Natural Color Calibration with Hasselblad in the OnePlus 11 5G, over a billion colours accentuate images with 64 times more color information. The stunning 10-bit imagery reduces banding for richer colors, while the Accu-spectrum assistance hardware maintains extreme color accuracy. Vibrant colours that make your images look effortlessly natural are no longer a distant dream. The Accu-spectrum Light-color Identifier provides unparalleled color accuracy and realism. It also reduces the level of environmental hue bias owing to which subjects and scenes appear more lifelike and minutely detailed.

To ensure that every image turns out like a masterpiece, the OnePlus 11 5G comes with a unique 13-channel multi-spectral sensor that delivers wider bands within the light-color spectrum. This enables more accurate light-color measurements that dramatically reduce biased light-colours (hues), and improved white balance for top-notch color accuracy that mirrors real-life colours. Also, OnePlus’s proprietary TurboRAW HDR algorithm delivers immaculate DSLR-like wide dynamic range, balancing image foreground and background. You can seamlessly capture multiple photos of a scene simultaneously in pure RAW format. The computational image processing AI then intelligently selects and combines the best ones for the perfect output.

If you have been on the lookout for a smartphone that lets you weave stories through images, the OnePlus 11 5G can be the perfect addition to your armoury. You can choose between two striking colours: Titan Black and Eterna Green.