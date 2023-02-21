With OnePlus 11 5G’s Hasselblad camera, every portrait is a masterpiece

Gone are the days when you would have to rely on image filter apps or Instagram filters to get that desirable colour pop in your photos. Thanks to the all-new Natural Color Calibration with Hasselblad in the OnePlus 11 5G, over a billion colours accentuate images with 64 times more color information. The stunning 10-bit imagery reduces banding for richer colors, while the Accu-spectrum assistance hardware maintains extreme color accuracy. Vibrant colours that make your images look effortlessly natural are no longer a distant dream. The Accu-spectrum Light-color Identifier provides unparalleled color accuracy and realism. It also reduces the level of environmental hue bias owing to which subjects and scenes appear more lifelike and minutely detailed.