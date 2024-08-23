Do you love cooking, or does the idea of stepping into the kitchen feel like a chore? Well, I really enjoy cooking, but juggling a busy lifestyle, I often find myself torn between the desire for home-cooked meals and the convenience of ordering food at my fingertips (which is not healthy at all).

But what if there was a way to enjoy freshly home-cooked food without the hassle? Yes, that’s where Wonderchef’s Chef Magic claims to help, a kitchen robot that promises to make cooking nearly hands-free.

Curious about whether this gadget could truly revolutionise my cooking routine, I decided to put Chef Magic to the test and review. From guiding me through ingredients to handling the meal preparation, I explored every feature to see if this device could take over the kitchen or if it’s just another high-tech gimmick. Here’s what I discovered on my culinary adventure with Chef Magic review.

What is Chef Magic?

Chef Magic by Wonderchef is a 7-in-1 kitchen robot designed to transform your cooking experience by automating a wide range of tasks that typically require multiple appliances. Imagine a single device that functions as a cooktop, mixer, chopper, stirrer, steamer, pot and kneader. In addition, Chef Magic comes pre-loaded with over 200 recipes, giving you the ability to prepare a variety of dishes with just the touch of a button.

Specifications of Chef Magic

Feature Details Controls 7-inch touchscreen Material Body - ABS Plastic, Jar - 304 Stainless Steel Capacity 4.7 L Weight 7.5 Kg Wattage 1800 Watts Dishwasher Safe No Colour Black Inbuilt Weighing Scale Yes Mobile App Integration Yes

Chef Magic cost and availability

The Chef Magic can now be purchased on Amazon at a flat 50% discount, bringing its original price of ₹1,00,800 down to ₹49,999.

Buy Chef Magic on Amazon

1. Wonderchef Chef Magic | All-in-One Kitchen Robot | Automatic Chopping, Sautéing, Stirring, Kneading, Steaming & more | Wi-fi & Mobile App | Pre-Loaded Recipes by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor | 2 Year Warranty

First impressions: A kitchen bot, really?

Unboxing

The package was bulky and quite heavy, so much so that I struggled to lift it on my own initially. This massive box immediately sparked my curiosity - was the device really as large as the packaging suggested? The packaging itself was sturdy and well-designed, with protective layers ensuring that everything inside was secure.

Does it really look like a robot?

Having seen pictures and videos of the Chef Magic before trying it out, I had a hunch that it wouldn’t exactly resemble a robot. To be honest, it looks more like a large, advanced mixer grinder rather than a futuristic robot. So, if you were hoping for a sleek, robotic design, I’m afraid you might be a bit disappointed.

Look, feel and overall design

The Chef Magic features a strong and practical design, crafted with a durable ABS body that ensures long-lasting use. It’s equipped with a sizable 4.7-litre cooking jar made from high-grade stainless steel 304, which contributes to its sleek and modern appearance. It integrated well into my kitchen aesthetics without being overly bulky on the countertop.

Also read: Best juicer mixer grinders for your kitchen: Top 10 options to choose from

Setting up Chef Magic

Chef Magic comes with a user-friendly manual, read along as you start the setting up process. Setting up Chef Magic was straightforward: plug it in, flip the switch, and the display lights up with the Wonderchef logo. To my surprise, the touchscreen was very responsive.

First, connect it to Wi-Fi with a single tap on the screen. Once connected, you can explore functions, recipes, and settings easily. I also downloaded the “Smart Life" app, which lets me control Chef Magic from my phone, including starting, stopping, or pausing functions, adjusting timers, and checking recipes.

What comes inside the package?

Here's a virtual representation of all the parts of Chef Magic that you will find in the package.

View Full Image Chef Magic comes with designated blades, measuring spoons, trays and baskets for smooth meal preparation.

Chef Magic features and functionality

Preloaded recipes and cuisine variety

Chef Magic features over 220 pre-loaded recipes by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, covering a range of global cuisines, including vegetarian, non-vegetarian, and Jain options. You’ll find dishes from Mexican, French, Thai, and Malaysian cuisines, as well as diabetic-friendly recipes.

New recipes are added weekly and automatically downloaded via Wi-Fi at no extra cost. To start, just select a recipe from the home screen, and Chef Magic guides you through each step, adjusting functions like boiling and grinding as needed.

Additionally, Chef Magic offers 18 main cooking functions, giving you the flexibility to customise your cooking experience.

Here are the 18 main cooking functions it offers that you can use to prepare your food.

Chef Magic cooking functions

Function Description Boil Effortlessly boils water or food items for pasta, soups, or vegetables. Chop Chops vegetables, fruits, or herbs to your desired consistency. Clean Cleans the jar with a touch, using soap and water for easy maintenance. Congee Cooks congee to a warm, comforting texture and consistency. Knead Kneads dough for bread, cookies, cakes, and more with minimal effort. Fresh Recovery Cleans vegetables and meat at 50 degrees to remove pesticides and blood. Quick Soup Prepares fast and tasty soups with minimal ingredients. Porridge Cooks creamy porridge with soft, evenly cooked grains. Reheat Gently warms leftovers, preserving flavour and texture. Steam Steams vegetables, fish or dumplings, retaining nutrients and flavour. Risotto Cooks risotto to a creamy, smooth consistency. Sauté Lightly fries or browns ingredients without extra pans. Smoothie Blends fruits and vegetables into a smooth, refreshing drink. Stew Slow-cooks ingredients for rich, hearty stews with deep flavours. Stir Automatically stirs ingredients to ensure even cooking. Thick Soup Prepares rich, hearty thick soups for a comforting meal. Warm Keeps dishes warm until ready to serve. Yoghurt Ferments milk to make homemade yoghurt with customisable flavour and consistency.

Special features of Chef Magic

Feature Description Built-in weighing scale Accurately measures ingredients directly in the cooking jar for precise quantities. 360-degree induction heating Evenly distributes heat throughout the jar for consistent and efficient cooking. Create and store recipes Customise and save your own recipes for easy access to your favorite dishes. Smart screen interface Intuitive touchscreen interface for easy navigation and recipe following App integration Connects with a mobile app for convenient control and monitoring from your smartphone.

Also read: Best mixer grinder 1000 watts: Explore the top 9 options for effortless kitchen blending and grinding purposes

Check out more kitchen appliances by Wonderchef

My experience with Chef Magic: What happened when I let the kitchen robot cook for me?

Now comes the most exciting part of Chef Magic review - when I actually used Chef Magic to prepare my food.

My first piece of advice for anyone who gets Chef Magic is to start with the cleaning function. Yes, before diving into meal prep, I made sure to run the cleaning function. This ensured that the machine was spotless and ready for action, giving me peace of mind before I began cooking.

View Full Image Chef Magic cleaning program is super easy to use.

What did I cook?

Quite a few things!

How did the food taste?

As good as mom-made and restaurant-served!

How much electricity did it consume?

Umm…at times a lot, made my kitchen lights flicker quite a few times.

How much time did it take to prepare a meal?

30-40 minutes per dish, sometimes more.

How much portion of meals does it prepare?

Enough for 5-6 people or maybe more.

Worry not, I will give you all the tea! Read on..

Dish 1 - Flour dough

I started with making flour dough using Chef Magic to get familiar with the controls. The process was simple. I chose the regular flour dough option and hit “run." The machine guided me to add the exact amounts of flour and water, with its built-in weighing scale handling the measurements.

My takeaway: Now, here’s my take on making dough with Chef Magic: If you don’t follow the recipe’s measurements exactly, you might end up with a bit of a mess. Adding too much or too little flour or water can throw off the consistency, so it’s crucial to be precise. In short, you still need to be vigilant about ingredient quantities to get the perfect dough.

Dish 2 - Butter paneer masala

Next up, I decided to make Butter Paneer Masala. After selecting the recipe, gathering ingredients, and hitting "run," Chef Magic guided me through the process. It even suggested the correct blade and allowed ingredient additions without removing the entire lid - just the measuring cup.

Here’s my honest take on the recipes in Chef Magic: they often come with a long list of ingredients. If you’re experienced in the kitchen, you know it’s fine to skip a few spices or extras. But if you’re new to cooking, you might feel pressured to include everything, worrying that you’ll miss out on something important.

Being comfortable with cooking, I skipped a few ingredients I deemed unnecessary.

The first step was to marinate and sauté the paneer in butter. My initial thought was to use the Chef Magic jar for this, but I realised I’d have to clean it before moving on to the next step. So, I sautéed the paneer on the stove instead. This was a bit of an inconvenience since it required either using the stove and a pan or cleaning the large Chef Magic jar after sautéing.

I followed the recipe's steps as the machine heated oil, beeped to add spices, and continued with a similar pattern. One feature I loved was not having to finely chop onions or tomatoes, Chef Magic handled it all. However, the frequent pauses for instructions started to feel tedious. I tested the mobile app during this time, adjusting timers and controlling the machine seamlessly.

After about 35 minutes, the gravy was ready. I added the sautéed paneer, let it boil as per the recipe, and the result was a restaurant-quality dish with an incredible aroma.

View Full Image Butter Paneer prepared by Chef Magic

My takeaway: While Chef Magic produces great results, the constant need for human intervention detracts from its "robot" appeal. Some steps felt repetitive, and the recipe could be more streamlined. Also, the lid turned yellow from the gravy's fumes, and I couldn't remove the stain even after cleaning.

Dish 3 - Dal tadka

After tackling a complex dish, I tried a simpler one: dal tadka.

The recipe required soaking the dal for 2 hours. So, I opted for a shortcut by soaking the dal in boiled water for 30 minutes.

I thoroughly went through the recipe and the first step was to boil the dal in the Chef Magic jar, a process that takes about 20 minutes. Once boiled, the instructions were to transfer the dal to a bowl or pan, clean the jar and then prepare for frying.

But I decided to streamline things a bit. Instead of boiling the dal first, I jumped straight to the frying step. Yes, you can skip steps in the recipe, I discovered this function a bit late (my bad).

So, I began with frying, following Chef Magic's instructions. Once the frying was done, I added the soaked dal to the jar and selected the "boil" function from the main menu. Based on my cooking experience, I set the boiling time to 10 minutes, thinking it would be similar to a pressure cooker.

Ten minutes later, the machine beeped, upon checking, the dal was barely half-cooked. I set it for another 10 minutes. And then another 5 minutes. And 5 more. To my disappointment, the dal still wasn’t fully boiled.

My takeaways: The extended boiling time was a bit of a letdown. Despite the hiccups, the final taste was surprisingly good.

Dish 4 - Vegetable steaming

Next, I tried the Vegetable Steaming function. This was refreshingly simple and straightforward, delivering the results I hoped for. I placed a mix of vegetables in the steamer basket, set it up as instructed on the screen, and let Chef Magic do its thing. The machine measured the contents, automatically adjusted the time, temperature, and power needed, and steamed the veggies to perfection. No fuss!

Dish 5 - Sooji ka shira

The final dish I made with Chef Magic was Sooji ka Shira, also known as halwa, a popular dessert. This was the easiest dessert recipe I found.

I selected the recipe, gathered the ingredients, and hit "run." Since the recipe was for 3-4 people but I needed to serve 7-8, I doubled the ingredients. However, I forgot to double the cooking time. After realizing my mistake, I adjusted the timer and ended up with one of the best sooji halwa desserts

What did I like about Chef Magic?

The intuitive touchscreen and mobile app made controlling the device simple and efficient. The Chef Magic mobile app is called “Smart Life."

With 18 cooking functions and 220+ pre-loaded recipes, it caters to various cuisines and cooking styles.

The built-in weighing scale ensured accurate measurements, enhancing the cooking experience.

The dishes prepared were consistently delicious, matching home-cooked or restaurant quality.

You can feed and save your own recipes in Chef Magic preserving your ancestral family taste.

View Full Image Chef Magic can be easily operated by the integrated mobile app named Smart Life.

Also read: Best mixer grinders for home: Top 10 options to consider for faster chopping and grinding

What did I not like about Chef Magic?

The screen size could be larger for improved visibility and control, or an option to zoom in and out would be a welcome addition.

The device currently supports only English, limiting accessibility for non-English speakers. Expanding the language options would make it more user-friendly for a broader audience.

The power consumption can spike at times, which might be a concern for those mindful of energy usage.

Every dish takes more time to prepare than the traditional cooking method.

Some cooking steps seem unnecessary and could be eliminated to make the process more efficient.

The lid stains easily, which detracts from the overall look and makes it harder to maintain cleanliness.

Preparing some dishes required multiple steps, including using the machine, removing the food, cleaning it, and then continuing, which was quite time-consuming.

The absence of an auto-restart feature means that if the power goes out, the machine stops, and you might have to start the process over again, though skipping certain steps could save some time.

Is Chef Magic easy to clean and maintain?

The Wonderchef Chef Magic is easy to clean. It includes a cleaning blade that you can use with a few drops of dish soap and the appliance’s cleaning function. Simply rinse and repeat until the soap is gone. Note that the lid needs to be washed separately.

Should you buy Chef Magic?

Although I didn’t find this gadget to be a perfect fit for me, I believe it could be a great choice for extremely busy professionals, those who aren’t fond of cooking and health-conscious individuals. It also adds a modern touch to your kitchen countertop. Plus, you can comfortably use it with a fan or AC running, which isn’t an option with traditional gas stove cooking. If you truly dislike cooking, this device might be worth trying.

Does Chef Magic justify the value for money?

Priced at ₹49,999, this gadget might seem like a significant investment, but for busy professionals who rarely have time to cook, it could be a valuable addition to your kitchen. The convenience of minimal cooking effort, combined with its modern features, makes it a worthwhile option for those who cannot cook.

Editor's note

So, is Wonderchef Chef Magic worth it?

Well, I’ll say this: it’s definitely a cool gadget with some impressive features, especially if you’re into kitchen tech. The recipes are easy to follow, and the automation is a huge plus when you’re juggling multiple tasks. But it’s not without its quirks - like the power usage and the time it takes to cook certain meals. If you love experimenting in the kitchen and can afford the splurge, it could be a fun addition to your kitchen. For everyone else, it might be a bit too much for what it offers.

Similar articles for you

Blendjet 2 Next-Gen Portable Blender review: Effortless on-the-go blending for tasty juices and smoothies

Air fryer buying guide: What are the benefits of this kitchen appliance and top air fryer brands to choose from

Best alternatives to Philips air fryers: Explore the top 10 options with affordable price tags and advanced features

Best mixer grinders under ₹4000: Top 8 affordable and high performance picks

FAQs

Question : Do I need to stay in the kitchen while using Chef Magic?

Ans : No, you don’t need to stay in the kitchen the whole time. After selecting a recipe and adding the ingredients, Chef Magic takes care of the cooking. You can monitor and control the process remotely using the companion mobile app.

Question : Can I create and save my own recipes on Chef Magic?

Ans : Yes, Chef Magic allows you to create and save your recipes, making it easy to recreate your favourite dishes. This can be done effortlessly through the machine's user-friendly interface.

Question : Are there any safety features built into Chef Magic to prevent accidents?

Ans : Yes, Chef Magic is equipped with safety features like auto shut-off, secure lid locks, and overheating protection to ensure safe operation during use.

Question : What is the warranty period for Chef Magic, and what does it cover?

Ans : Chef Magic comes with a 2-year Wonderchef warranty, covering manufacturing defects and operational failures under the terms and conditions.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.