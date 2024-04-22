In a country as climatically diverse as India, where there are scorching summers and humid monsoons, the hunt for the perfect air conditioner (AC) is a pursuit of paramount importance. As temperatures continue to soar, staying cool and comfortable will take precedence for everyone. However, in the world of ACs, there are more options than one can process and comprehend, especially if you’re looking to make a quick purchase for yourself and for your family. Fortunately, you have us! In this comprehensive buying guide, we explore the expansive world of air conditioners. By the time you’re done reading this buying guide, you’ll know exactly what to look for when purchasing an air conditioner.

Prepare yourself to conquer heat this summer season with our AC buying guide - whether you’re looking to upgrade an existing unit or buying your first air conditioner, you’ll find this article helpful in making the most prudent choice without breaking the bank. Discover the latest advancements in cooling technology, learn how to pick the right type and size of AC for your space, and explore key features of contemporary air conditioners. You deserve to stay cool and comfortable this summer season as record-breaking temperatures near us, so fret not and jump into the world of air conditioners with our guidance. In this article, we also discuss energy-saving tips, maintenance essentials, and top brands to consider. Nothing can get in your way now! Go ahead and bring home a cooling companion today.

Understand the world of ACs: Types and technology

We understand that technical know-how is a learned skill and that it can be frustrating to read things online while purchasing a new electronic device without understanding the true extent and depth of its features, functionality, and capabilities. That’s how people end up buying the wrong product for their homes. We’ll help you avoid that by explaining different types of air conditioners that are currently available in the market and the supporting technology that makes these formidable cooling devices capable of delivering comfort to your bedroom, living room, and workspaces as the sweltering heat takes over the Indian subcontinent.

Let’s get into it! What are the different kinds of ACs? Which kind should you buy? And what separates these AC types from one another? The answers are as follows.

Split ACs: A symbol of quiet cooling and style, split ACs are the ideal choice for users who wish to own a cooling appliance that excels in the realm of both form and function. Such air conditioners, as the name suggests, come with separate indoor and outdoor units and deliver unmatched quiet cooling that’s tailored to individual spaces. Window ACs: If you’re looking for simple and effective cooling, it doesn’t get better than window ACs. Such air conditioners are ideal for compact spaces and can seamlessly fit into window frames while delivering unmatched cooling wherever they’re installed. Best part? Window ACs only need a single unit. Sadly, they lack the good looks of split ACs. Inverter ACs: Prioritising energy efficiency could be a prudent choice in this age where bills run high. That’s where inverter ACs come in! Such air conditioners can adjust their compressor speed based on cooling needs. This way, you can reap the benefits of long-term savings without compromising on cooling capabilities. Portable ACs: Some of us like to live life on the edge. For such people, flexibility while buying a new electronic item takes primary value. You don’t need to confine yourself to the four walls of your room to enjoy cooling. With portable ACs, buyers can enjoy cooling on-the-go, allowing you to move the AC around your space as needed. Bonus? No permanent installation is required for such air conditioners.

Also read: Escape the summer heat indoors with our powerhouse selection of 1.5 ton Panasonic ACs

Cooling capacity: Size does matter

Have you ever heard people complain about the disappointing cooling capabilities of their AC units? That’s probably because they didn’t buy the right product for their cooling needs. At the same time, they may not have factored in the size of the room they intend to cool. While these factors may feel negligible, it’s important to find the right AC capacity based on the needs of your space to make sure you’re not burning your savings on a device that can’t keep up with your needs. If you find the optimal size, you’ll also save money in the long run! Here’s how you can find the optimal AC.

Calculate room size: Start by measuring the length and width of your room to determine its square footage. This will help you determine the right capacity for an AC purchase.

Start by measuring the length and width of your room to determine its square footage. This will help you determine the right capacity for an AC purchase. Match with Tons of Refrigeration (TR): When you’ve figured out the square footage for your space, it’s time to calculate the Tons of Refrigeration. As a general rule, you must aim for approximately 1 TR for every 400-600 square feet of space. For example, if your room is 600 square feet, you would need a 1-ton AC. It’s a good idea to keep in mind various factors, including insulation, climate conditions, and sun exposure.

When you’ve figured out the square footage for your space, it’s time to calculate the Tons of Refrigeration. As a general rule, you must aim for approximately 1 TR for every 400-600 square feet of space. For example, if your room is 600 square feet, you would need a 1-ton AC. It’s a good idea to keep in mind various factors, including insulation, climate conditions, and sun exposure. Consider room usage and occupancy: It’s also prudent to figure out how the room will be used and how many people are expected to occupy that space regularly. For example, rooms that are frequently used for specific purposes, such as kitchens, living rooms, or offices may require higher cooling capacities to maintain comfortable temperatures, especially during peak hours.

Energy efficiency rating: The star of the show

Let’s be real, when we’re plugging in several devices at any given time, it can be difficult to manage energy bills and consumption. Over time, your bills can run extremely high! That’s where energy efficiency comes in! It’s prudent to check for the following when buying a new appliance, including air conditioners.

Star ratings: Save money in the long run by looking for ACs with higher star ratings (from 1-star to 5-star). The higher the rating, the more energy savings you can expect. This way, energy consumption and utility costs are minimised. In turn, your bills could become more manageable.

Save money in the long run by looking for ACs with higher star ratings (from 1-star to 5-star). The higher the rating, the more energy savings you can expect. This way, energy consumption and utility costs are minimised. In turn, your bills could become more manageable. ISEER value: It’s a smart idea to check the Indian Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (ISEER) value to get a better understanding of energy consumption and savings offered by an appliance. A higher ISEER value indicates greater energy efficiency.

Also read: Best Voltas ACs for every need: A comprehensive comparison of top 7 models

Features that go beyond cooling

Contemporary air conditioners boast a lot of modern features that can help you make the most of your appliance. With these features, you can expect personalised cooling that is intended just for you. Air conditioned rooms mustn’t always feel like the Tundra, after all!

Air quality enhancement: You should prioritise AC options that are equipped with advanced air filters to keep your indoor air healthy and free from allergens, especially if you have kids. Humidity control: Combating high humidity is not an easy task! Make this ordeal easier by purchasing ACs that offer dehumidification capabilities, especially if you live in a humid area where monsoons are long and heavy. Smart integration: We’re living in the future, kind of! It only makes sense for your air conditioner to have smart features that include Wi-Fi connectivity, smart AI-based cooling, and compatibility with virtual assistants for easy control. Noise reduction: Healthy sleep is important for your overall well-being and that’s why quiet ACs should be among your key priorities. It’s smart to opt for quiet operation so that you get a peaceful environment.

Also read: Choose from top 6 Voltas split ACs to keep your home cool and comfortable in sweltering summer

Budget, installation, and maintenance

As is true for all pricey purchases, you must allocate your budget wisely to account for not only the initial cost of the air conditioner but also for long-term maintenance of the AC unit. Your total cost of ownership will account for maintenance costs and will be based on energy efficiency and expected lifespan. Make sure you read reviews of each AC unit before making a purchase.

In addition, avoid installing the AC on your own. You can ensure peak performance and longevity of the device by getting expert installation and regular maintenance. Let certified technicians take care of the installation and maintenance. At the same time, ensure regular maintenance of your AC unit and keep it clean to prolong its life. This way, you get to enjoy the joy of cool indoors during summers without burning your money.

Champion AC brands in India

India is among the biggest markets in the world for appliances. Owing to the hot summer conditions and the infamous ‘Indian summer’, you can find some of the best performing air conditioners in India from local and international brands. We’ve narrowed down some of the best AC-making companies below.

Carrier: Easily the leader in the world of air conditioners, Carrier ACs are well-known in India. Its budget-friendly ACs boast modern features, stylish looks - all while remaining energy-efficient.

Easily the leader in the world of air conditioners, Carrier ACs are well-known in India. Its budget-friendly ACs boast modern features, stylish looks - all while remaining energy-efficient. O'General: Another well-known brand, O'General makes air conditioners for users seeking a premium experience. Experience comfort with cutting-edge features, sophisticated aesthetics, and impressive after-sales service with O'General.

Another well-known brand, O'General makes air conditioners for users seeking a premium experience. Experience comfort with cutting-edge features, sophisticated aesthetics, and impressive after-sales service with O'General. Voltas: Considered a leader of the pack in the world of air conditioners, Voltas makes a diverse range of air conditioners that are tailored for Indian conditions. There’s a large fleet to choose from across tonnage, budgets, and styles!

Considered a leader of the pack in the world of air conditioners, Voltas makes a diverse range of air conditioners that are tailored for Indian conditions. There’s a large fleet to choose from across tonnage, budgets, and styles! Daikin: Known for its advanced features and innovation, Daikin makes ACs that can keep your space cool while helping you save money in the long-run with inverter technology and a focus on energy efficiency.

Known for its advanced features and innovation, Daikin makes ACs that can keep your space cool while helping you save money in the long-run with inverter technology and a focus on energy efficiency. LG: A renowned player in the world of ACs, LG is known for its feature-rich air conditioners and robust customer service.

A renowned player in the world of ACs, LG is known for its feature-rich air conditioners and robust customer service. Blue Star: Durability has a new name! Blue Star air conditioners are known for high-performance cooling solutions for residential and commercial spaces; designed for rugged use.

Of course, there are numerous other brands worth considering including Samsung, Hitachi, Whirlpool, and Godrej. Make sure you purchase an AC from a well-known brand for after-sales service, long-term efficiency, and the most modern features. More than the brand value, make sure you find an AC that’s tailored for your specific needs and does the job best!

Also read: Blue Star 1 ton AC for optimal cooling: Top 6 options to consider for scorching summer heat

You’re ready for your purchase!

Congratulations, you’ve now learnt the basics of how to find the optimal air conditioner. With this buying guide at your disposal, you can make the right choice by understanding AC types, cooling capacities, energy efficiency, and features. So, what are you waiting for? Go find a standout cooling appliance that’s built especially for you and transform how you experience cooling in India’s dynamic climate. Here’s to finding a top-notch AC that will change your life and turn every moment into a breath of cool air!

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act of 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!