Work or study on a budget? These 8 laptops under ₹50,000 deliver reliable performance

Today’s budget laptops are far more capable than they were a few years ago. With faster SSD storage, efficient processors and improved battery life, they comfortably handle assignments, presentations, browsing and video meetings. The key is choosing a model that balances performance, display quality and portability so it supports both work and study without slowing you down. We picked laptops from popular brands like HP, Asus, Lenovo and more that offer complete value for their price tag.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best overallHP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U (12GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6''/39.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)* Office24, Silver, 1.59kg, fd0573TU, FHD Camera w/Shutter LaptopView Details
HP 255 G10 Laptop for Home or Work, 16GB RAM DDR5, 512GB SSD, 15.6" Full HD, Ryzen 3 7335U (Beats Intel i5-1135G7), HDMI, USB-C, Windows 11View Details
₹40,300
Lenovo V15 G4 AMD Ryzen 5 7520U 15.6 inch FHD Laptop, AMD Graphics, 16GB DDR5 5500Mhz Ram, 512GB SSD NVMe, Windows 11, Dolby Audio, Arctic Grey, 1 Year Onsite Brand WarrantyView Details
Value for moneyASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 14", 60Hz,42WHrs, Windows 11, M365 Basic (1Year)*,Office Home 2024, Mixed Black, 1.38 kg, E1404FA-EB774WS, Thin & Light LaptopView Details
₹42,990
Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 AMD Ryzen 5 7520U 15.6" (39.6cm) FHD Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Microsoft 365 Basic + Office Home 2024/Backlit Keyboard/Grey/1.6Kg), 82XQ00XDINView Details
₹46,250
The HP 15 powered by 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U is designed for everyday computing tasks such as browsing, document work, streaming and light multitasking. It comes with 12GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD, offering decent responsiveness for routine use. The 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display features a micro-edge design for a modern look. With Windows 11 and Office 2024 included, it suits students and home users. However, battery performance and heating may vary depending on usage patterns.
Good for everyday tasks
Full HD display
Includes Office 2024
Lightweight design
Mixed performance feedback
Battery lasts around 2–3 hours for many Buyers
No backlit keyboard
Heating issues reported
Buyers say it is a solid option for daily use and good for the price. Some Buyers are satisfied with performance, while others mention lag. Battery life and display angles receive mixed opinions, and several Buyers mention heating concerns.
Choose this if you need an affordable laptop for basic work, study, and home use with pre-installed Office.
The HP 255 G10 is powered by AMD Ryzen 3 7335U and comes with 16GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. It is built for home and office productivity with a 15.6-inch Full HD display. The thin and light chassis makes it easy to carry for work or study. With Windows 11 pre-installed and support for upgrades up to higher RAM and storage configurations, it provides flexibility. AMD Radeon integrated graphics handle everyday tasks and light multimedia use efficiently.
16GB DDR5 RAM
Full HD display
Thin and portable
Suitable for multitasking
Entry-level Ryzen 3 processor
Basic integrated graphics
Buyers highlight smooth multitasking and good everyday performance. Buyers appreciate the RAM capacity and portability for home and office use.
Choose this if you want higher RAM capacity and smooth multitasking at a reasonable price.
The Lenovo V15 G4 comes with AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD. Its 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display makes it comfortable for long work sessions. Dolby Audio speakers enhance multimedia and video call clarity. Designed for students and professionals, it features Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and multiple ports including USB-C and HDMI. With a thin 1.65 kg build and one-year onsite warranty, it balances productivity and portability.
16GB high-speed RAM
Fast NVMe storage
Dolby Audio speakers
Good for students and office work
Mixed battery reviews
Mixed display feedback
Office not pre-installed according to some Buyers
Buyers say it is good for daily tasks and students. Some Buyers praise smooth performance and build quality, while others mention short battery life and mixed display quality.
Choose this if you need strong multitasking capability with high-speed RAM for work or study.
The ASUS Vivobook Go 14 is a thin and light laptop powered by AMD Ryzen 5 7520U with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The 14-inch Full HD display provides clear visuals, and the backlit keyboard enhances usability. It runs Windows 11 and includes Microsoft 365 Basic and Office Home 2024. With a 42Wh battery and 1.38 kg weight, it is designed for portability and daily productivity tasks.
Lightweight and portable
16GB RAM
Backlit keyboard
Good value
250 nits brightness
Integrated graphics only
Buyers appreciate the build quality and consider it a practical everyday device. Buyers also find it good value for money.
Choose this if you want a compact and affordable laptop with 16GB RAM for daily productivity.
The Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 features AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD. Its 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display is TÜV Low Blue Light certified. With Dolby Audio speakers, backlit keyboard and rapid charge support, it is suited for productivity and multimedia use. The slim 1.62 kg build enhances portability, while Windows 11 and Office packages add convenience.
Slim and lightweight
Backlit keyboard
Dolby Audio
Rapid charge support
Mixed performance feedback
Mixed battery reviews
Quality concerns from some Buyers
Buyers give mixed reviews on performance and battery. Some Buyers find it decent, while others report charging or functionality issues.
Choose this if you want a thin laptop with good RAM capacity and multimedia features.
The Acer Aspire Lite AL15-41 runs on AMD Ryzen 3 5300U with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD. It features a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display with slim bezels. Designed for productivity and entertainment, it includes a numeric keypad and multiple USB ports. The metal body finish enhances its premium feel while remaining lightweight at 1.59 kg.
Premium metal design
Full HD IPS display
Good value
8GB RAM base
Mixed battery and display reviews
Buyers consider it good value and appreciate the metal build and speed. Some Buyers mention display and battery concerns.
Choose this if you want a budget laptop with solid build and Full HD display.
The ASUS Vivobook 14 features Intel Core i3-1315U with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD. Its 14-inch Full HD anti-glare display offers 45% NTSC colour gamut. The backlit keyboard and privacy shutter add convenience. Weighing 1.4 kg, it is ideal for students and professionals who need portability and reliable daily performance.
Lightweight
Backlit keyboard
Modern connectivity
8GB RAM
Average colour accuracy
Buyers appreciate portability and design. Buyers find it suitable for everyday tasks.
Choose this if you want a compact everyday laptop with reliable Intel performance.
This laptop is perfect for beginners or kids who want to start with a Windows laptop for browser-based tasks. The Acer Aspire 3 A325-45 is powered by Intel Pentium N6000 with 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB SSD. It features a 15.6-inch HD display and a slim design. Designed for web browsing, streaming and study tasks, it includes multiple USB ports and HDMI connectivity. Acer BlueLight Shield helps reduce eye strain during long sessions.
12GB RAM
Lightweight
Good for basic use
HD resolution display
Entry-level processor
Buyers say it handles browsing and study tasks well. Buyers have mixed views on display and performance but find it acceptable for basic use.
Choose this if you need an affordable laptop for light daily tasks.
Yes, laptops under ₹50,000 today offer capable processors, decent memory and SSDs that handle work and study tasks smoothly. They are sufficient for browsing, documents, video calls and light multitasking.
A balanced choice is ideal — good battery life keeps you going through long sessions, while a capable processor ensures reliable performance. Neither should be compromised if possible.
Absolutely. Most models in this segment support video conferencing software, stable Wi-Fi connectivity and responsive multitasking needed for online learning and remote work.
|Laptops under ₹50000
|Processor
|RAM
|Storage
|HP 15 fd0573TU
|i3-1315U
|12GB
|512GB
|HP 255 G10
|Ryzen 3 7335U
|16GB
|512GB
|Lenovo V15 G4
|Ryzen 5 7520U
|16GB
|512GB
|ASUS Vivobook Go 14
|Ryzen 5 7520U
|16GB
|512GB
|Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3
|Ryzen 5 7520U
|16GB
|512GB
|Acer Aspire Lite
|Ryzen 3 5300U
|8GB
|512GB
|ASUS Vivobook 14
|i3-1315U
|8GB
|512GB
|Acer Aspire 3
|Pentium N6000
|12GB
|512GB
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks....Read more