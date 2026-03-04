Work or study on a budget? These 8 laptops under ₹50,000 deliver reliable performance

Today’s budget laptops are far more capable than they were a few years ago. With faster SSD storage, efficient processors and improved battery life, they comfortably handle assignments, presentations, browsing and video meetings. The key is choosing a model that balances performance, display quality and portability so it supports both work and study without slowing you down. We picked laptops from popular brands like HP, Asus, Lenovo and more that offer complete value for their price tag.

BEST OVERALL

The HP 15 powered by 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U is designed for everyday computing tasks such as browsing, document work, streaming and light multitasking. It comes with 12GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD, offering decent responsiveness for routine use. The 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display features a micro-edge design for a modern look. With Windows 11 and Office 2024 included, it suits students and home users. However, battery performance and heating may vary depending on usage patterns.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i3-1315U RAM 12GB DDR4 Storage 512GB NVMe SSD Display 15.6″ FHD Anti-Glare, 250 nits Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Weight 1.59 kg Reason to buy Good for everyday tasks Full HD display Includes Office 2024 Lightweight design Reason to avoid Mixed performance feedback Battery lasts around 2–3 hours for many Buyers No backlit keyboard Heating issues reported

What are Buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say it is a solid option for daily use and good for the price. Some Buyers are satisfied with performance, while others mention lag. Battery life and display angles receive mixed opinions, and several Buyers mention heating concerns.

Why choose this product? Choose this if you need an affordable laptop for basic work, study, and home use with pre-installed Office.

The HP 255 G10 is powered by AMD Ryzen 3 7335U and comes with 16GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. It is built for home and office productivity with a 15.6-inch Full HD display. The thin and light chassis makes it easy to carry for work or study. With Windows 11 pre-installed and support for upgrades up to higher RAM and storage configurations, it provides flexibility. AMD Radeon integrated graphics handle everyday tasks and light multimedia use efficiently.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 3 7335U RAM 16GB DDR5 Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6″ FHD Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics OS Windows 11 Reason to buy 16GB DDR5 RAM Full HD display Thin and portable Suitable for multitasking Reason to avoid Entry-level Ryzen 3 processor Basic integrated graphics

What are Buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers highlight smooth multitasking and good everyday performance. Buyers appreciate the RAM capacity and portability for home and office use.

Why choose this product? Choose this if you want higher RAM capacity and smooth multitasking at a reasonable price.

The Lenovo V15 G4 comes with AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD. Its 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display makes it comfortable for long work sessions. Dolby Audio speakers enhance multimedia and video call clarity. Designed for students and professionals, it features Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and multiple ports including USB-C and HDMI. With a thin 1.65 kg build and one-year onsite warranty, it balances productivity and portability.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 5 7520U RAM 16GB DDR5 5500MHz Storage 512GB NVMe SSD Display 15.6″ FHD Anti-Glare Audio Dolby Audio Weight ~1.65 kg Reason to buy 16GB high-speed RAM Fast NVMe storage Dolby Audio speakers Good for students and office work Reason to avoid Mixed battery reviews Mixed display feedback Office not pre-installed according to some Buyers

What are Buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say it is good for daily tasks and students. Some Buyers praise smooth performance and build quality, while others mention short battery life and mixed display quality.

Why choose this product? Choose this if you need strong multitasking capability with high-speed RAM for work or study.

VALUE FOR MONEY

The ASUS Vivobook Go 14 is a thin and light laptop powered by AMD Ryzen 5 7520U with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The 14-inch Full HD display provides clear visuals, and the backlit keyboard enhances usability. It runs Windows 11 and includes Microsoft 365 Basic and Office Home 2024. With a 42Wh battery and 1.38 kg weight, it is designed for portability and daily productivity tasks.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 5 7520U RAM 16GB LPDDR5 Storage 512GB SSD Display 14″ FHD, 60Hz Battery 42Wh Weight 1.38 kg Reason to buy Lightweight and portable 16GB RAM Backlit keyboard Good value Reason to avoid 250 nits brightness Integrated graphics only

What are Buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the build quality and consider it a practical everyday device. Buyers also find it good value for money.

Why choose this product? Choose this if you want a compact and affordable laptop with 16GB RAM for daily productivity.

The Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 features AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD. Its 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display is TÜV Low Blue Light certified. With Dolby Audio speakers, backlit keyboard and rapid charge support, it is suited for productivity and multimedia use. The slim 1.62 kg build enhances portability, while Windows 11 and Office packages add convenience.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 5 7520U RAM 16GB LPDDR5 Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6″ FHD Anti-Glare Battery 47Wh Weight 1.62 kg Reason to buy Slim and lightweight Backlit keyboard Dolby Audio Rapid charge support Reason to avoid Mixed performance feedback Mixed battery reviews Quality concerns from some Buyers

What are Buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers give mixed reviews on performance and battery. Some Buyers find it decent, while others report charging or functionality issues.

Why choose this product? Choose this if you want a thin laptop with good RAM capacity and multimedia features.

The Acer Aspire Lite AL15-41 runs on AMD Ryzen 3 5300U with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD. It features a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display with slim bezels. Designed for productivity and entertainment, it includes a numeric keypad and multiple USB ports. The metal body finish enhances its premium feel while remaining lightweight at 1.59 kg.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 3 5300U RAM 8GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6″ FHD IPS Weight 1.59 kg Reason to buy Premium metal design Full HD IPS display Good value Reason to avoid 8GB RAM base Mixed battery and display reviews

What are Buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers consider it good value and appreciate the metal build and speed. Some Buyers mention display and battery concerns.

Why choose this product? Choose this if you want a budget laptop with solid build and Full HD display.

THIN AND LIGHT

The ASUS Vivobook 14 features Intel Core i3-1315U with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD. Its 14-inch Full HD anti-glare display offers 45% NTSC colour gamut. The backlit keyboard and privacy shutter add convenience. Weighing 1.4 kg, it is ideal for students and professionals who need portability and reliable daily performance.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i3-1315U RAM 8GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Display 14″ FHD Battery 42Wh Weight 1.4 kg Reason to buy Lightweight Backlit keyboard Modern connectivity Reason to avoid 8GB RAM Average colour accuracy

What are Buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate portability and design. Buyers find it suitable for everyday tasks.

Why choose this product? Choose this if you want a compact everyday laptop with reliable Intel performance.

BUDGET FRIENDLY

This laptop is perfect for beginners or kids who want to start with a Windows laptop for browser-based tasks. The Acer Aspire 3 A325-45 is powered by Intel Pentium N6000 with 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB SSD. It features a 15.6-inch HD display and a slim design. Designed for web browsing, streaming and study tasks, it includes multiple USB ports and HDMI connectivity. Acer BlueLight Shield helps reduce eye strain during long sessions.

Specifications Processor Intel Pentium N6000 RAM 12GB LPDDR4X Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6″ HD Weight 1.5 kg Reason to buy 12GB RAM Lightweight Good for basic use Reason to avoid HD resolution display Entry-level processor

What are Buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say it handles browsing and study tasks well. Buyers have mixed views on display and performance but find it acceptable for basic use.

Why choose this product? Choose this if you need an affordable laptop for light daily tasks.

Factors to consider before buying a laptop under ₹ 50,000 Processor performance: Look for Intel Core i3 / i5 or AMD Ryzen 3 / Ryzen 5 chips for stable multitasking.

RAM and storage: A minimum of 8GB RAM and SSD storage ensures smoother browsing and quicker file access.

Battery life: Long runtime matters for study sessions, classes or work on the go.

Display clarity: A Full HD screen helps reduce eye strain during long hours of use.

Build quality: Light and sturdy builds make daily carry easier and improve durability. Is ₹ 50,000 enough for everyday productivity? Yes, laptops under ₹50,000 today offer capable processors, decent memory and SSDs that handle work and study tasks smoothly. They are sufficient for browsing, documents, video calls and light multitasking.

Should I prioritise battery life or performance? A balanced choice is ideal — good battery life keeps you going through long sessions, while a capable processor ensures reliable performance. Neither should be compromised if possible.

Can these laptops handle online classes and meetings? Absolutely. Most models in this segment support video conferencing software, stable Wi-Fi connectivity and responsive multitasking needed for online learning and remote work.

Top 3 features of best laptops under ₹ 50000

Laptops under ₹ 50000 Processor RAM Storage HP 15 fd0573TU i3-1315U 12GB 512GB HP 255 G10 Ryzen 3 7335U 16GB 512GB Lenovo V15 G4 Ryzen 5 7520U 16GB 512GB ASUS Vivobook Go 14 Ryzen 5 7520U 16GB 512GB Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 Ryzen 5 7520U 16GB 512GB Acer Aspire Lite Ryzen 3 5300U 8GB 512GB ASUS Vivobook 14 i3-1315U 8GB 512GB Acer Aspire 3 Pentium N6000 12GB 512GB

