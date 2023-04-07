Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Technology / Gadgets /  World Health Day: Best deals on bluetooth calling smartwatches on Amazon

World Health Day: Best deals on bluetooth calling smartwatches on Amazon

2 min read . 03:23 PM IST Govind Choudhary
For representational purposes.

  • To mark World Health Day, we have compiled a list of Bluetooth-enabled smartwatches that can make phone calls and are currently available for purchase on Amazon.

On April 7 of every year, the world comes together to observe World Health Day and raise awareness about global health issues that impact people all over the world. This year, the theme for World Health Day 2023 is "Health For All," providing an opportunity to reflect on the public health successes that have contributed to improving people's quality of life over the past 70 years. To mark this occasion, we have compiled a list of Bluetooth-enabled smartwatches that can make phone calls and are currently available for purchase on Amazon.

On April 7 of every year, the world comes together to observe World Health Day and raise awareness about global health issues that impact people all over the world. This year, the theme for World Health Day 2023 is "Health For All," providing an opportunity to reflect on the public health successes that have contributed to improving people's quality of life over the past 70 years. To mark this occasion, we have compiled a list of Bluetooth-enabled smartwatches that can make phone calls and are currently available for purchase on Amazon.

boAt Wave Leap Call 

This bluetooth-calling smartwatch comes at a price of 1,999. Customers can further avail a flat 750 instant discount on HDFC bank credit card non-EMI transaction on the minimum purchase value of 15000. It boasts a 1.83" HD display, features 100+ sports modes and comes equipped with HR with SpO2 tracking

boAt Wave Leap Call 

This bluetooth-calling smartwatch comes at a price of 1,999. Customers can further avail a flat 750 instant discount on HDFC bank credit card non-EMI transaction on the minimum purchase value of 15000. It boasts a 1.83" HD display, features 100+ sports modes and comes equipped with HR with SpO2 tracking

Fire-Boltt Eterno

This bluetooth-calling smartwatch comes at a price of 2,499. Customers can further avail a flat 750 instant discount on HDFC bank credit card non-EMI transaction on the minimum purchase value of 15000. It boasts a 1.99" HD display, features 120+ sports modes and comes equipped with SpO2 tracking along with heart rate monitoring. Moreover, it gets a voice assistant control and built in games.  

Fire-Boltt Eterno

This bluetooth-calling smartwatch comes at a price of 2,499. Customers can further avail a flat 750 instant discount on HDFC bank credit card non-EMI transaction on the minimum purchase value of 15000. It boasts a 1.99" HD display, features 120+ sports modes and comes equipped with SpO2 tracking along with heart rate monitoring. Moreover, it gets a voice assistant control and built in games.  

Noise Pro 4 GPS smart watch

The bluetooth-calling smartwatch comes at a price of 2,999. It boasts a 1.85" TFT display, features 100 sports modes and comes equipped with sleep tracking along with heart rate monitoring. 

Noise Pro 4 GPS smart watch

The bluetooth-calling smartwatch comes at a price of 2,999. It boasts a 1.85" TFT display, features 100 sports modes and comes equipped with sleep tracking along with heart rate monitoring. 

Fire-Boltt Ring

It comes at a price of 3,499. It boasts a 1.91" HD display, features 100 sports modes and comes equipped with sleep tracking along with heart rate monitoring. The smartwatch with call function has multiple watch faces. It has smart controls like weather forecast, alarm, and a remote control camera. 

Fire-Boltt Ring

It comes at a price of 3,499. It boasts a 1.91" HD display, features 100 sports modes and comes equipped with sleep tracking along with heart rate monitoring. The smartwatch with call function has multiple watch faces. It has smart controls like weather forecast, alarm, and a remote control camera. 

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha

The wearable comes at a price of 5,999. It boasts a 1.69" HD display, features 100 sports modes and comes equipped with sleep tracking along with heart rate monitoring. The smartwatch with call function has multiple watch faces. It answers calls, dial, store favourite contacts and dial from recent history. Moreover, it can store more than 80 tracks in the watch only. 

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha

The wearable comes at a price of 5,999. It boasts a 1.69" HD display, features 100 sports modes and comes equipped with sleep tracking along with heart rate monitoring. The smartwatch with call function has multiple watch faces. It answers calls, dial, store favourite contacts and dial from recent history. Moreover, it can store more than 80 tracks in the watch only. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP