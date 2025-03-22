Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF Tech | Free Service Plan worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal WaterView Details
₹8,499
Pureit Vital Plus Mineral RO+UV+MP 6 Stage, 7L |Upto 60% Water Savings|Wall mount Water Purifier with FiltraPower technology (White)View Details
₹9,999
KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier|RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control+UV LED Tank |.0001 Micron RO Membrane|Auto flush feature|20LPH|Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal WaterView Details
₹14,999
V-Guard Zenora RO UV Water Purifier | Free Service Benefits Worth Rs. 2450 | 8 Stage Purification | PAN India Installation | 7 L, BlackView Details
₹8,999
Livpure Glo Star RO+In-Tank UV+UF+Mineraliser - 7 L Storage, 15 LPH Water Purifier for Home, Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water (Black)View Details
₹7,599
This World Water Day, make the most of incredible discounts on water purifiers and ensure clean, safe water for your home. With up to 60% off on top brands like Aquaguard, Havells Pureit, and more, now is the perfect time to invest in a purifier that suits your needs. Whether you're looking for advanced filtration systems, compact designs, or budget-friendly options, there’s something for everyone. Don't miss out on these limited-time deals to improve your water quality and take a step toward a healthier lifestyle. Celebrate World Water Day by prioritizing clean water for you and your family.
Aquaguard offers top-tier water purifiers with cutting-edge technology and reliable filtration. This World Water Day, grab your Aquaguard purifier at an incredible 51% discount and ensure pure, safe water for your home with this limited-time Amazon Sale deal.
Pureit’s advanced purifiers provide excellent filtration and are trusted for delivering clean, healthy water. Enjoy up to 52% off on Pureit models and improve your water quality without breaking the bank during this World Water Day sale.
Kent offers high-quality water purifiers designed for efficiency and long-lasting performance. Save up to 44% on Kent purifiers this World Water Day and enjoy clean, purified water at home. Don’t miss this special Amazon Sale offer.
Havells water purifiers combine modern technology and reliability to provide fresh, pure water. Take advantage of up to 60% off on Havells models during this World Water Day sale and upgrade your water filtration system at an unbeatable price.
Livpure is known for its efficient purifiers that offer great value for money. With up to 54% off on select Livpure models, now’s the perfect time to get a purifier that delivers clean, safe water at home during the World Water Day Amazon Sale.
Vguard offers a wide range of reliable water purifiers that guarantee great performance and longevity. Check out their offerings during the World Water Day sale for amazing discounts, and ensure that your water is always pure and safe for consumption.
